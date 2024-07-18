How to get Staroids in Once Human

You’ll be hunting down several different types of items and resources while exploring the supernatural world of Once Human. In this survival game, every resource has its place to assist you, and Staroids is one of the more difficult-to-find ones while you play.

Staroids appear only in a handful of locations. You’ll need to narrow down your search when attempting to get enough of them, especially if you want to participate in the larger party activities in Once Human, such as Prime Wars. Staroids are the primary items you use to start this activity, and you won’t be able to play without enough of them.

Where to get Staroids in Once Human

You can get them from opening weapon and gear crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Staroids while looting weapon and gear crates or by completing commissions that you get from the commissions boards at community centers. You can grab a handful of commissions and leisurely work on those during your playtime in Once Human. Alternatively, when exploring a new region, the weapon and armor chests have a good chance of containing Staroids. I normally find four to nine of them for every crate I open, but the amounts vary.

Like commissions, though, the weapon and gear crates have a daily reset. After going through an area once, you need to wait a full day for the crates to reappear, refilling them with more loot that you can grab. Regardless of your level, going through these crates, even in lower-level areas, is the best way to regularly get as many Staroids as you can grab. You’ll want to memorize where you can find these crates, such as the ones at East Blackfell Junction or Alkirk.

When you get enough Staroids, bring them to the Prime War waypoint in your preferred region and take on the massive monster attempting to reach the center. You and your party must protect the Staroid Restrainer, defeating the enemy before reaching the center. You’ll need to use a variety of defenses and weapons to take it down. The Prime War activity is one you can do at the earlier levels, roughly at level 25, but you want to make sure you bring enough friends to defend the location.

