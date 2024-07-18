When do Prime Wars unlock in Once Human?

Once Human has plenty of activities and challenges to work on while exploring the game, either by yourself or with a larger group. For those who want to stick to larger group activities, there’s the Prime Wars, where you take on a gigantic foe to unlock several rewards.

You can do the Prime Wars activity while playing on a PvE server in Once Human, but it’s an activity you want to do while playing alongside other players. You also want to bring a handful of heavy weaponry when facing off against this gigantic, intimidating foe. The Prime Wars activity won’t always be ready for you, and you may need to unlock it to activate as you play.

How to start the Prime Wars in Once Human

Open up your map and find the nearest Prime Wars activity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to look for the Prime Wars activity in your region while playing Once Human. You should be able to find the icon on your map to see if there’s a way to activate it, showing you the exact location you need to visit. You can have up to 40 other players join you in this activity. Although some lower-level Prime Wars label them as easy, having as many players working alongside you yields the best results.

But you’ll need Staroids to activate the Staroid Restrainer, a critical component of the Prime Wars activity. If you do not have any Staroids, you’ll need to find more or have a friend start this activity, and you can join them.

Before starting a Prime Wars challenge, bring Gatling Cannons or a weapon that can use Plasma Rounds. These can deal Silver Plague damage and the foe that will step through to confront you during the Prime Wars has these defenses. If you don’t have a weapon that can do this damage to an enemy in Once Human, don’t expect to complete this activity or topple this foe.

The first time you clear a Prime Wars challenge, it yields a large amount of Starchrom. But after that, you’ll only receive Stardust’s Advent chests based on your rating at the end. You’ll also receive whatever items you loot off the monster after the encounter in Once Human. Make sure to have a sizeable amount of Staroids to activate these activities regularly.

