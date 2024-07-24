Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture of player running with happiness and a lot of Energy Links in Once Human.
Image via Starry Studio
Category:
Once Human

How to get Nalcott Easter Eggs in Once Human

A chance for something great.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 12:13 pm

In the mystical world of Once Human, there are many different items you can acquire to increase your strength in the wild and help you survive, like the rare Nalcott Easter Eggs.

Recommended Videos

A Nalcott Easter Egg is a high-level consumable item that can be crafted after you’ve unlocked and created a Kitchen Set, which can only be unlocked through the Logistics Memetic tree. There’s also a good amount of luck that goes into using Nalcott Easter Eggs since they have a chance to provide you with a top-tier random reward.

If you fancy your chances at a rare prize, here is how to get a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human.

Acquiring a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human

Kitchen Set in Once Human
Only the finest chefs can create this egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlock the Kitchen Set

To craft a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human, you’ll need to reach the third tier in the Logistics Memetic tree to unlock the Integrated Kitchen. This will allow you to craft the top-tier Kitchen Set, which is the only type of kitchen appliance that can cook up a Nalcott Easter Egg in the game.

To craft a Kitchen Set, you’ll need:

  • 25 Steel Ingots
  • 10 Aluminum Ingots
  • 10 Special Parts
  • 10 Refined Parts
  • Seven Glass
  • 10 Electronic Parts

Unlock the Nalcott Easter Egg at level 45 Memetic Specialization

Afterward, you must reach the ninth Memetic Specialization in the game and choose the Nalcott Easter Egg, which is unlocked by reaching level 45. Once you’ve unlocked the Nalcott Easter Egg, head over to your Kitchen Set to create this egg, but make sure you have these resources at your disposal:

  • 60 Stardust Source
  • 35 Bellflower OR Sage OR Honeysuckle OR Scarlet Calamus OR Coneflower OR Yellow Lotus
  • Three eggs

After crafting the egg and eating it, you’ll be given 100 Energy and 100 Hydration but will lose 500 Sanity. It’s suggested that you consume items that prevent Sanity loss if you’re going to eat multiple Nalcott Easter Eggs, such as Malt Ale. After consuming the egg, you’ll also have the chance to gain various armor or weapon mods, along with other items that can be found in a Settlement Loot Crate.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
twitter linkedin