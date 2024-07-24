How to get Nalcott Easter Eggs in Once Human

In the mystical world of Once Human, there are many different items you can acquire to increase your strength in the wild and help you survive, like the rare Nalcott Easter Eggs.

A Nalcott Easter Egg is a high-level consumable item that can be crafted after you’ve unlocked and created a Kitchen Set, which can only be unlocked through the Logistics Memetic tree. There’s also a good amount of luck that goes into using Nalcott Easter Eggs since they have a chance to provide you with a top-tier random reward.

If you fancy your chances at a rare prize, here is how to get a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human.

Acquiring a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlock the Kitchen Set

To craft a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human, you’ll need to reach the third tier in the Logistics Memetic tree to unlock the Integrated Kitchen. This will allow you to craft the top-tier Kitchen Set, which is the only type of kitchen appliance that can cook up a Nalcott Easter Egg in the game.

To craft a Kitchen Set, you’ll need:

25 Steel Ingots

10 Aluminum Ingots

10 Special Parts

10 Refined Parts

Seven Glass

10 Electronic Parts

Unlock the Nalcott Easter Egg at level 45 Memetic Specialization

Afterward, you must reach the ninth Memetic Specialization in the game and choose the Nalcott Easter Egg, which is unlocked by reaching level 45. Once you’ve unlocked the Nalcott Easter Egg, head over to your Kitchen Set to create this egg, but make sure you have these resources at your disposal:

60 Stardust Source

35 Bellflower OR Sage OR Honeysuckle OR Scarlet Calamus OR Coneflower OR Yellow Lotus

Three eggs

After crafting the egg and eating it, you’ll be given 100 Energy and 100 Hydration but will lose 500 Sanity. It’s suggested that you consume items that prevent Sanity loss if you’re going to eat multiple Nalcott Easter Eggs, such as Malt Ale. After consuming the egg, you’ll also have the chance to gain various armor or weapon mods, along with other items that can be found in a Settlement Loot Crate.

