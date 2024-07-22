How to get and use Lightforge Medals in Once Human

Just like many free to play games on the market, Once Human has its fair share of currencies. One such currency is the Lightforge Medals used for getting limited cosmetic items and themes.

Here’s how to get and use Lightforget Medals in Once Human.

What are Lightforge Medals in Once Human?

Lightforge Medals vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lightforge Medals are a special type of currency in Once Human only awarded to those who participate in special game events. Seeing how the game came out less than two weeks ago, there haven’t been any events where players could win these Medals.

With that said, those who participated in Once Human’s second closed beta test were awarded Lightforge Medals, which they can now use in the base game. Lightforge Medals can only be exchanged for cosmetic items.

How to get Lightforge Medals in Once Human

As time of writing, there isn’t a way to earn more Lightforge Medals apart from transferring them from the second closed beta progress you’ve made.

According to the item description, Lightforge Medals can only be obtained from beta tests and limited-time events, so you need to wait for a limited-time event to earn more. During the second closed beta, players got medals for logging into the game once a week and for completing daily tasks and challenges.

How to use Lightforge Medals in Once Human

Take your medals to this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Lightforge Medals vendor lives here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Lightforge Medals to buy cosmetic items from Weber in Deadsville. Weber is currently selling only four items (three themes and one cosmetic set), but more items will likely be added as events are added to the game.

