Image Credit: Bethesda
A woman stands with flower petals swirling around her.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once Human

How to get and use Lightforge Medals in Once Human

Awarded only to the most dedicated players.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 10:33 am

Just like many free to play games on the market, Once Human has its fair share of currencies. One such currency is the Lightforge Medals used for getting limited cosmetic items and themes.
Here’s how to get and use Lightforget Medals in Once Human.

What are Lightforge Medals in Once Human?

Lightforge Medals vendor in once human showing his wares.
Lightforge Medals vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lightforge Medals are a special type of currency in Once Human only awarded to those who participate in special game events. Seeing how the game came out less than two weeks ago, there haven’t been any events where players could win these Medals.

With that said, those who participated in Once Human’s second closed beta test were awarded Lightforge Medals, which they can now use in the base game. Lightforge Medals can only be exchanged for cosmetic items.

How to get Lightforge Medals in Once Human

As time of writing, there isn’t a way to earn more Lightforge Medals apart from transferring them from the second closed beta progress you’ve made. 

According to the item description, Lightforge Medals can only be obtained from beta tests and limited-time events, so you need to wait for a limited-time event to earn more. During the second closed beta, players got medals for logging into the game once a week and for completing daily tasks and challenges.

How to use Lightforge Medals in Once Human

You can use Lightforge Medals to buy cosmetic items from Weber in Deadsville. Weber is currently selling only four items (three themes and one cosmetic set), but more items will likely be added as events are added to the game.

Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.