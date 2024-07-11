How to claim your beta rewards in Once Human

Once Human had a long road to its release, with various beta testing periods. If you took part in the beta testing, you can claim free rewards.
Once Human has proven to be quite alluring: It features a mix of real players and enemies, the regular updates improve the game from patch to patch, and the impending threat of the server wipe keeps players gripped.
Many users are returning ones as they got stuck into the Once Human betas—and now free goodies await.
How to get Once Human Vanguard beta rewards
To claim Once Human Vanguard beta rewards, you must have played the closed beta and completed assigned tasks to receive the free goodies automatically.
Here’s a more accurate breakdown of the process, if you’re not sure, from the developer itself:
- Before release, you must participate in the Once Human closed beta test.
- Assigned tasks were highlighted during this for players to complete ahead of release.
- If you did, the items are “automatically added in-game.”
- So log into Once Human; they are ready and waiting for you.
All Once Human Vanguard beta rewards
The Once Human rewards include a Scarlet Dragon skin, a “Pioneer” Avatar Background, a Lightforge Medal, and a Fizzy Pop skin for motorcycles.
They should all enhance your Once Human experience and add more enjoyment and personality to the survival title. Also, be sure to check out how to change your name in Once Human and how to play multiplayer.