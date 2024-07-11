Can you change name in Once Human?

Deciding on your character’s appearance in Once Human is half the battle; the other half is choosing your character’s name. If you made a mistake or simply want to change your name, it’s possible—but it’ll cost you.

Here’s how to change your account name in Once Human.

How to change your name in Once Human

You need a Renaming Card to rename your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NetEase The card is found in the Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NetEase You need to spend real money for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NetEase

To change your name in Once Human, you need to use Renaming Cards. These are premium items that can be purchased in the Shop (press F2) under the Other tab for 300 Crystgn. You can get a pack of 330 Crystgin for $4.99, which isn’t too bad if you really want to buy a Renaming Card and change your name. I have yet to find a way to get a Renaming Card for free, so this appears to be your only option.

If you’re happy to spend the coin on changing your name, here’s how:

Press Esc to open the pause menu. Select your profile in the top-right-hand corner. Choose Edit Name. Enter your new name into the text box. Using one Renaming Card, select Confirm, and your name will be changed.

To access the shop, you’ll need to have finished the tutorial. So, if you’ve just started playing, you’ll have to wait about 15 to 20 minutes before you can access the Shop, buy Crystgin, then the Renaming Card, and rename your character.

Choosing a name can be pretty stressful, especially in an apocalyptic world like Once Human, so it’s nice to have the option, even if it’s a paid change.

