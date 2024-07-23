How to find and catch the Chefosaurus Rex Deviant in Once Human

Once Human is full of surprises and one of them happens to be the very helpful Chefosaurus Rex Deviant. This particular Deviant is unlike any other collectible creature, and not least because you’ll need to do some fancy cooking to unlock him.

Here’s how you can get the Chefosaurus Rex Deviant in Once Human.

How to find the Chefosaurus Rex in Once Human

It’s easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chefosaurs Rex is a unique Utility Deviant that usually gives your Once Human character delicious food; there’s two ways to collect this key helper.

The first method to find Chefosaurus Rex is to head over to the Sunbury Middle School in the Broken Delta region. You can access this area once you reach Level 15 and participate in the “There’s a Dragon There” side quest assigned by Lowe. One of the quest’s objectives is to prepare a Steak Combo and feed it to Chefosaurus Rex.

To find Chefosaurus Rex, go to the back of the main school building and gain access through the backdoors to find the Deviant in the kitchen area, actively cooking.

You’ll find the ingredients inside the kitchen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other Deviants in Once Human, Chefosaurus Rex needs you to give him a Steak Combo. This involves gathering ingredients found in containers near the Deviant. Once you have the materials, you can use the stove to make the meal and offer it to Chefosaurus Rex.

Alternate method to find Chefosaurus Rex in Once Human

You might get the Chefosaurus Rex. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can visit Securement Silo PH1 where the Deviant can also be obtained randomly. To do this, travel to the Silo located in Red Sands and defeat enemies until you reach the underground section of the facility with an elevator. Take the elevator down and enter the portal that leads to a hospital reception area.

Head to the end of the hallway where you’ll find another portal. Enter this portal to arrive in a child’s bedroom where the Deviant floats in the air, ready to be collected.

