There are multiple languages Once Human players can switch between, with Starry Studio prioritizing adding as many as possible to make its post-apocalyptic world super accessible—but there’s a bit involved in changing.

Here’s how to change your language in Once Human if you’re playing on Steam.

How to change language in Once Human

Choose the Properties option. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve. Select your preferred language. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve.

Once Human doesn’t offer a native way to change the language in-game, but Steam users can change their language in Once Human’s Properties section.

If you’ve never changed the language settings for a game in Valve’s platform before, it can be daunting at first. But if you follow these steps, you’ll be able to change the language for Once Human in no time:

Open the Steam app. Navigate to Once Human in your library. Click on the Settings cog and select Properties. Under General, you’ll see the language section. From the drop-down menu, choose the language you’d like to change it to. This will automatically change them in-game. If it hasn’t changed, restart the Steam app.

The next time you play Once Human, your language will be changed to your preference. If you’d like to revert to your original language or choose another language, you can follow the same steps above to make a new selection.

Once Human is also available on the Epic Games Store and via the direct launcher, Loading Bay, but I have yet to find a way to change the language on either. I’ve contacted the customer support team to see if it’s possible. And if it is, I’ll keep you posted on the team’s response, but for now you’ll have to make do if you’re playing on those.

All available and upcoming languages in Once Human

On Steam, you can choose from seven languages: English, German, French, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. According to the FAQ section on the Once Human website, the team will soon be adding Russian late in September and is also still working on including other languages soon.

So, if you’re playing Once Human on Steam, you have several language options. For those playing on Epic Games or the Loading Bay, it’s a waiting game.

