character being held in cutscene
Image via Moon Studios GmbH
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

Is No Rest for the Wicked playable on Steam Deck?

It would be wicked on the Steam Deck.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 08:04 am

No Rest for the Wicked is eagerly anticipated for a ton of reasons, and its release would be even more impactful with full Steam Deck compatibility.

Recommended Videos

The Steam Deck is easily one of the most attractive handheld consoles. Not just in terms of its appearance, but its ability to offer award-winning, AAA titles on the go with impressive specs. No Rest for the Wicked doesn’t look to push the boundaries of graphics and performance, but the creative mind of Moon Studios GmbH is behind it, so it doesn’t need to.

That being said, No Rest for the Wicked being on Steam Deck sadly isn’t a guarantee—as are most titles in this discussion—so let’s break down what we know so far.

Can you play No Rest for the Wicked on Steam Deck?

character holding bird in no rest for the wicked
Go, find me some compatibility. Image via Moon Studios GmbH

As it stands, there is no official Steam Deck compatibility for No Rest for the Wicked, nor has the developer given any indication as to whether it will be a feature in the future.

The Steam Deck question has become almost as popular as wondering if a game is coming to the Nintendo Switch—quick FYI, No Rest for the Wicked‘s platforms don’t include the Switch, before you ask.

No Rest for the Wicked‘s Steam page doesn’t include a big label on the right-hand side mentioning its eligibility for the Steam Deck, any limitations, or the usual spiel. All in all, I’d say the chances are looking pretty bleak.

For the time being, we will continue to monitor No Rest for the Wicked‘s Steam Deck status after launch—in case it gains post-launch compatibility—and we will update you if it changes. In the meantime, take a look at its Game Pass status, its cost, and download the demo if you’re unsure of whether to buy it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to use the No Rest for the Wicked affiliate program discount
Armor-clad character in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to use the No Rest for the Wicked affiliate program discount
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op multiplayer?
A promotional image for No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op multiplayer?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All No Rest for the Wicked platforms
cutscene in no rest for the wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
All No Rest for the Wicked platforms
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to use the No Rest for the Wicked affiliate program discount
Armor-clad character in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to use the No Rest for the Wicked affiliate program discount
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op multiplayer?
A promotional image for No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op multiplayer?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All No Rest for the Wicked platforms
cutscene in no rest for the wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
All No Rest for the Wicked platforms
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 10, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.