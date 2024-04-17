Is No Rest for the Wicked playable on Steam Deck?

No Rest for the Wicked is eagerly anticipated for a ton of reasons, and its release would be even more impactful with full Steam Deck compatibility.

The Steam Deck is easily one of the most attractive handheld consoles. Not just in terms of its appearance, but its ability to offer award-winning, AAA titles on the go with impressive specs. No Rest for the Wicked doesn’t look to push the boundaries of graphics and performance, but the creative mind of Moon Studios GmbH is behind it, so it doesn’t need to.

That being said, No Rest for the Wicked being on Steam Deck sadly isn’t a guarantee—as are most titles in this discussion—so let’s break down what we know so far.

Can you play No Rest for the Wicked on Steam Deck?

Go, find me some compatibility. Image via Moon Studios GmbH

As it stands, there is no official Steam Deck compatibility for No Rest for the Wicked, nor has the developer given any indication as to whether it will be a feature in the future.

The Steam Deck question has become almost as popular as wondering if a game is coming to the Nintendo Switch—quick FYI, No Rest for the Wicked‘s platforms don’t include the Switch, before you ask.

No Rest for the Wicked‘s Steam page doesn’t include a big label on the right-hand side mentioning its eligibility for the Steam Deck, any limitations, or the usual spiel. All in all, I’d say the chances are looking pretty bleak.

For the time being, we will continue to monitor No Rest for the Wicked‘s Steam Deck status after launch—in case it gains post-launch compatibility—and we will update you if it changes. In the meantime, take a look at its Game Pass status, its cost, and download the demo if you’re unsure of whether to buy it.

