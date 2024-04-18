Can you remove the mouse pointer in No Rest for the Wicked? Answered

When it comes to having a clean interface, it’s important to remove as much clutter as possible in No Rest for the Wicked. Something that has been bothering several players is the mouse pointer remaining on screen.

The mouse pointer can prove to be a problematic distraction and can easily take away from your experience when playing No Rest for the Wicked. There are a handful of ways to handle this, but for now, you may have to deal with seeing this icon on your screen while you’re playing unless you’re willing to switch things up.

What to do about the mouse pointer in No Rest for the Wicked

The quickest way to remove the mouse pointer is to switch to a controller. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to remove the mouse pointer when playing No Rest for the Wicked is to switch to a controller. You receive the option to begin playing with one when you load up No Rest for the Wicked, and it’s the quickest way to eliminate the mouse pointer from your screen. You should only have to worry about controlling your character through the joysticks rather than relying on your keyboard.

But there’s no default way to play No Rest for the Wicked without the mouse pointer remaining on the screen for anyone playing on a mouse and keyboard. When I swapped from my controller to my mouse and keyboard, the standard pointer remained on the screen as I controlled my character. I don’t use my mouse for anything other than maintaining the character’s direction, but the pointer remains, and I’m unable to do anything about it. There’s no default setting or method to eliminate this.

We might have to deal with this during the early access period for No Rest for the Wicked. There isn’t an option to remove this from the standard menu, and there’s nothing straightforward about how to clear this up. It might be something the development team overlooked as they might encourage their player base to use a controller for this game consistently. I know I’m using a controller as I scroll through my character’s stats, examining the best choices for my playstyle.

For now, there’s no direct way to remove the mouse pointer. For anyone who prefers playing games like this on a mouse and keyboard, such as Diablo 4, you’ll need to wait for a solution to roll out in No Rest for the Wicked.

