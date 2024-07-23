When does No Man’s Sky’s next expedition begin? Estimated start date for NMS Expedition 14

Following every update to No Man’s Sky, the developers at Hello Games introduce an Expedition for the entire community to participate in. These Expeditions are limited-time events offering rare rewards while providing a guided walkthrough of any new content added to the game.

Recommended Videos

Now that the Worlds Part I update has officially dropped, players eagerly await another Expedition’s announcement. Here is everything you need to know about the release of No Man’s Sky‘s 14th Expedition.

When does the NMS Expedition 14 release?

Explore the galaxy and take on hordes of insects. Image via Hello Games.

The newest Expedition in No Man’s Sky is named the Liquidators Expedition, and focuses on defeating a swarm of powerful insects before they infect the entire galaxy. Currently, while there is no official announcement from the developers at Hello Games about the release of this Expedition, data miners believe it releases on July 24 at the following times:

5am PST

7am CST

8am EST

1pm BST

10pm AEST

When the Liquidators Expedition becomes available, you’ll have to start a new save file and select the Expeditions tab to partake in all the fun. This spawns you on a fresh planet custom-made for the event, and you’ll be surrounded by other players completing the same missions as you.

Thankfully, all the rewards you collect from the event can be transferred to your other save files. While it is unclear what each phase of the Liquidators Expedition will entail, the patch notes from the Worlds Part I update did include some sneak peeks.

Specifically, it seems like players will have to take down various insect queens, receiving some brand-new insect-themed armor as a reward. As always, the Expedition will also include rewards such as trophies, posters, and other decorative furniture pieces.

Since the release has not been officially confirmed by Hello Games, we’ll keep you updated about any changes to the Liquidators Expedition.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy