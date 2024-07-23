Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image of an insect queen from No Man's Sky Worlds Part 1 Update.
Image via Hello Games.
Category:
No Man's Sky

When does No Man’s Sky’s next expedition begin? Estimated start date for NMS Expedition 14

Prepare for a new adventure.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 05:06 pm

Following every update to No Man’s Sky, the developers at Hello Games introduce an Expedition for the entire community to participate in. These Expeditions are limited-time events offering rare rewards while providing a guided walkthrough of any new content added to the game.

Recommended Videos

Now that the Worlds Part I update has officially dropped, players eagerly await another Expedition’s announcement. Here is everything you need to know about the release of No Man’s Sky‘s 14th Expedition.

When does the NMS Expedition 14 release?

A beautiful world in No Mans Sky update 5.0
Explore the galaxy and take on hordes of insects. Image via Hello Games.

The newest Expedition in No Man’s Sky is named the Liquidators Expedition, and focuses on defeating a swarm of powerful insects before they infect the entire galaxy. Currently, while there is no official announcement from the developers at Hello Games about the release of this Expedition, data miners believe it releases on July 24 at the following times:

  • 5am PST
  • 7am CST
  • 8am EST
  • 1pm BST
  • 10pm AEST

When the Liquidators Expedition becomes available, you’ll have to start a new save file and select the Expeditions tab to partake in all the fun. This spawns you on a fresh planet custom-made for the event, and you’ll be surrounded by other players completing the same missions as you.

Thankfully, all the rewards you collect from the event can be transferred to your other save files. While it is unclear what each phase of the Liquidators Expedition will entail, the patch notes from the Worlds Part I update did include some sneak peeks.

Specifically, it seems like players will have to take down various insect queens, receiving some brand-new insect-themed armor as a reward. As always, the Expedition will also include rewards such as trophies, posters, and other decorative furniture pieces.

Since the release has not been officially confirmed by Hello Games, we’ll keep you updated about any changes to the Liquidators Expedition.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
John is a graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles and wields a degree in English. He is constantly staying up to date on the latest and greatest games, and has been writing about gaming for over a year now. When he is not playing games, he can be found reading sci-fi and fantasy books or working on ceramics.