Zelda, Metroid, and Perfect Dark coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Game Boy and Nintendo 64 classics are available now.
Sage Negron
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:31 am

Four classic titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, the company announced during today’s Direct stream.

The first two games are reimagined versions of NES and SNES titles that were ported to the Game Boy Advance. First is The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords, an updated version of one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed entries in the Zelda franchise with an additional multiplayer expansion where up to four players can explore randomized dungeons. Next is Metroid: Zero Mission, a remake of the original Metroid that features updated visuals and new story elements.

The following two games are part of a new collection of mature Nintendo 64 titles, both of which are first-person shooters. The first is Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, which is about a Native American time traveler who must travel to an alternate world filled with aliens and dinosaurs to stop an evil overlord from getting a powerful weapon to control the universe. Then there’s the original Perfect Dark, which follows secret agent Joanna Dark as she infiltrates a shadowy organization and uncovers an alien conspiracy.

The last game is perhaps the most interesting addition to the lineup as a reboot of the Perfect Dark series was announced at the most recent Xbox showcase. While the reboot doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, it won’t be long before we can experience a resurgence of the franchise on multiple platforms.

All four of these games are set to become available through Nintendo Switch Online today.

