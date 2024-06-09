When does Perfect Dark release?

Perfect Dark is finally back, and a new gameplay trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 is elevating the hype.

24 years after the original Perfect Dark and four years after the announcement of this reboot, this gameplay trailer is the first taste fans have received of this franchise in a long time. It’s understandable if, after watching the gameplay trailer, you want to know how quickly you can download this game onto your Xbox Series X|S, and all of the up-to-date info on Perfect Dark‘s release date is here.

When is the release date for Perfect Dark?

Unfortunately, the gameplay reveal trailer for the Perfect Dark reboot doesn’t have a release date or even a rough release window yet. The Xbox Games Showcase had a number of trailers for games with release windows as far out as 2025, so it’s possible Perfect Dark still isn’t coming until 2026 or beyond.

The three minutes of gameplay footage looks polished and detailed. There’s plenty of sneaking, stealth killing, and even parkour to make this a worthwhile teaser. It looks like Joanna Dark has a ton of tools at her disposal to disorient enemies and take them down with stuns, smoke, slide tackles, and more. If the final product matches what’s seen in this trailer, the wait will be worth it.

The long development time for Perfect Dark is at least partially due to consistent issues with developer The Initiative, losing several senior staff members between 2021 and 2022. Thankfully, things are still moving along, and more information is hopefully coming in the next year.

