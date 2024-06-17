Zelda fans are asking for these classics to make an appearance in the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

The upcoming June 2024 Nintendo Direct event is set to be a big one for the company. Before any big announcements have arrived, Zelda fans are eagerly awaiting news for their favorite classic titles to make their way onto the Switch before Nintendo switches gears toward a new console.

The classic titles The Legend of Zelda fans are asking for are Nintendo ports of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess. Both games are well within being 20 years old. The Wind Waker was initially released on the GameCube and had a remaster to the Wii U, and Twilight Princess was released on the Wii and GameCube. Zelda fans hope they can finally get their hands on proper Nintendo ports for these two beloved games, especially as the upcoming June 2024 Nintendo Direct is hyped up as a huge event.

Wind Waker. Image via Nintendo

Zelda fans have taken to Twitter to share their hopes of potentially hearing the ports of these beloved games revealed during the event. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise from Nintendo, as the company has done a good job of bringing many older games to the console or even announcing complete remakes of these games, such as Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario RPG, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and many others.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.



📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

Given how the June 2024 Nintendo Direct is 40 minutes long, it’d be a great opportunity for Nintendo to hype fans with an announcement like this. Right now, it has not announced any new upcoming Zelda projects, and now that we’ve passed the one-year mark since the release of Tears of the Kingdom, it’d be a good opportunity to announce what new project the team is working on or release an updated version of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess.

The announcements from this Nintendo Direct will likely be the last major ones for the Switch as the company’s primary console. Nintendo has been upfront with sharing that within this fiscal year, before March 2025, it is announcing the successor to the Nintendo Switch. Beyond them being forward, we have yet to have any further details. Still, this Nintendo Direct will detail what the company has planned for the rest of the year, and then it’ll share where it goes next.

Hopefully for fans, this is the opportunity for them to get what they wished for with the chance to play The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on the Switch. Many hope they get the same surprise announcement for the Metroid Prime Remaster in February 2023, even if fans likely won’t see Metroid Prime 4 on the Nintendo Switch.

