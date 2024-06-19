2 of June’s Nintendo Direct reveals leaked and no one even noticed

June 18’s Nintendo Direct revealed some huge games to close out the Nintendo Switch’s lifecycle, but one leaker tried to ruin the fun—and no one took notice.
A user of ResetERA forums appeared out of nowhere and cheekily said they were “betting on a top down LoZ game starring Zelda and a new Mario and Luigi title… their Brothership is too iconic y’know,” which just so happened to be two games revealed during the 40-minute show— Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Fans only noticed the leak after the direct because no one took the post seriously. After all, why would they? Everyone before a Nintendo Direct throws out speculation, so it’s hard to tell what is real and what isn’t.
Alongside the two games mentioned, the Nintendo Direct also graced us with a lot of huge titles coming over the next year, including a new Mario Party that has a 20-person online battle royale-like mode and the re-reveal of Metroid Prime 4, with a 2025 release window.
Interestingly enough, Metroid Prime 4 was only revealed to have a release window after its initial gameplay reveal, so many have speculated it could be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch successor as well as appearing on Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo did this during the Switch launch by releasing Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Wii U and Nintendo Switch, so it would make perfect sense.