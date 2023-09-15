Metroid fans have given up on Prime 4 releasing on Nintendo Switch

Another Nintendo Direct has come and gone, yet there is still no sign of Metroid Prime 4.

The radio silence has caused stirs within the Metroid fandom, with many speculating that Metroid Prime 4 most likely won’t be released on the Nintendo Switch. Instead, some say it will likely be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title.

In one Reddit post, users have voiced their opinions on the absence of Metroid Prime 4. “Am I wrong in speculating that Metroid Prime 4 is looking more like a next-gen launch title?” the original user asked. The replies generally seemed acquiescent, with one user noting that Nintendo’s “one more thing” for the Switch is merely a remaster. The remaster in question, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, was received exceptionally well by Nintendo’s fans, but apparently wasn’t enough to satisfy many others itching for a new and full release.

Metroid fans on ResetEra also speculated on a possible cross-gen or Nintendo Switch 2 launch. Pondering on whether or not Metroid Prime 4 will be a Switch 2 title, many seemed to agree with the notion. With Nintendo reportedly showing the Switch 2 to developers at Gamescom, it’s possible that the company is holding major releases locked and loaded.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced six years ago at the 2017 E3 Nintendo Direct. This massive undertaking by gaming giants Bandai Namco and Nintendo suffered significant setbacks in 2019 when development had to be restarted due to not meeting quality standards. It was picked up by Retro Studios, who were making moves by hiring industry veterans to allegedly work on Metroid Prime 4.

Nintendo will reportedly release the Nintendo Switch 2 in the second half of 2024. Whether or not Metroid Prime 4 will be part of the initial package remains uncertain, and fans’ hopes are waning fast.

