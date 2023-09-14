Nintendo Direct Sept. 14 round-up: Paper Mario, F-Zero 99, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and more

Plenty to whet your appetite in the months ahead.

Nintendo revealed a heap of details and announcements for upcoming releases on the Switch, including some major remakes and F-Zero’s return after a long 20 years, in the Sept. 14 Nintendo Direct.

With continued rumors of a new Nintendo console next year, the Nintendo Direct may not have had as many heavy hitters as previous showcases. But it still provided plenty to whet our appetites until news of the Switch’s successor is officially announced.

Included in the Nintendo Direct were DLC details for Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an official reveal of Mario vs. Donkey King, several indie releases, and some major remakes.

Here’s our round-up of the biggest news announced in today’s Nintendo Direct.

Splatoon Side Order DLC revealed

Ascend the floors of the Spire of Order and strengthen your abilities as you climb the tower in an experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over!



Wave 2 of the #Splatoon3: Expansion Pass, Side Order, arrives spring 2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/wEhFKLmPSe — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 14, 2023

Nintendo gave fans a look at the new Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC, to be released in spring 2024, which is the second wave of content in the Expansion Pass.

Side Order provides a gameplay loop that is “designed to be replayed over and over,” with a monochrome environment and a style that may well prove to be a Roguelike approach.

Ink upgrades will be available that will allow you to change the abilities of your ink, though we’ve still got quite a while before it lands next year.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong officially announced

Heavily leaked and rumored ahead of the presentation, Mario vs. Donkey Kong received an official reveal in today’s Nintendo Direct and a release date of Feb. 16, 2024.

The platform-puzzle game is expected to be a remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance original, where players will be tasked with controlling Mario across various stages to rescue the mini-Marios—using observation and puzzle solving to progress to the next area.

Few details were provided for the title, though cooperative gameplay was showcased.

Several indie games were highlighted in the Nintendo Direct on Sept. 14, with the two standouts being Dave the Diver and Among Us.

Dave the Diver will be released on the Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive on Oct. 26, with a free demo available on the Nintendo eShop now.

Meanwhile, Among Us is getting a new map on Oct. 6, called the Fungle. The crewmates have crashed on a deserted island, full of weird fungi, providing a whole new environment to get suss at your friends.

F-Zero 99 battle royale

Race on classic courses with machines from the original #SuperNES game, and outrace 98 opponents in #FZERO99, coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitchOnline shortly after today’s #NintendoDirect! pic.twitter.com/S0R6tm3WU1 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 14, 2023

After a 20-year absence, F-Zero is returning to Nintendo consoles with the newly announced F-Zero 99—along with the surprise announcement that the game is available now.

Players will race on classic courses from the original Super NES title but a major change for the modern entry has been provided, with the game turning into a racing battle royale against 99 other players online.

Using a Super Boost allows you to take to the Skyway, racing above your opponents for easy overtakes, with the goal of avoiding damage that will destroy your vehicle and eliminate you from the race.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story received an official reveal, showcasing Riot Forge’s approach to a Stardew Valley-like fantasy world.

No release window was provided other than it will land in 2024, though fans got some insight into its gameplay, which includes flying with Corki, farming materials, crafting various items, and hosting celebrations.

The game is being made by Lazy Bear Games, the studio behind Punch Club and Graveyard Keeper.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe final wave includes four new characters

The sixth and final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass was revealed at the Nintendo Direct, which will arrive in winter 2023 and bring four new characters to the track.

Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette are making their way to the course, while a physical edition of the base game alongside all the Booster Course Pass content is releasing on Oct. 6.

With the original game released way back in May 2014, this should mark the final chapter before we finally see a new Mario Kart title.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake announced

Nintendo has listened to the demands of fans by announcing a remastered version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which was originally released on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2004.

No definitive release window for the remake was announced, other than merely 2024, but it will certainly be worth the wait as it brings the famed RPG to a new audience, as well as the nostalgics among us.

It caps off what has been a massive year for Mario, with Super Mario Wonder releasing next month, a remake of Super Mario RPG in the works, as well as the successful movie starring Chris Pratt.

