When does Bandle Tale release?

Have you ever wanted to play as a Yordle? You can with an upcoming Riot Forge game, Bandle Tale.

Riot Forge has been pumping out great titles like CONV/RGENCE and The Mageseeker, and now another League of Legends story, Bandle Tale, is joining these stunning games. But when can you expect to get your hands on this Stardew Valley-like fantasy?

Bandle Tale is a whimsical pixel art game that takes you to the hometown of Lulu, Tristana, and Rumble as you save everything from falling into complete chaos after Bandle City’s portal network malfunctions. The main game mechanics you’ll be tinkering with are gathering, crafting, and completing various quests.

If you’re excited to see Riot Forge’s take on Stardew Valley, here’s when you can expect to see Bandle Tale released.

Unfortunately, Riot Forge hasn’t revealed the release date for Bandle Tale yet—not even a release window. But the company did promise to share additional details about the game, including the release date and platforms, in the near future.

Since Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story releases on Nov. 1, 2023, it’s safe to assume details surrounding the next Riot Forge title will come soon after the initial release dust settles. But this is just speculation at this time.

What to expect from Bandle Tale

In Bandle Tale, you’ll meet Teemo, Lulu, and other Yordle champions from League. Image via Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games

During your adventures in Bandle City, you’ll have plenty of work to do as you meet and rescue its denizens, namely Yordles like Tristana, Lulu, Veigar, Teemo, and Corki.

The full list of features has yet to be revealed, but from the trailer, you can see you’ll be flying with Corki, farming materials, crafting various items, and having the time of your life at different celebrations.

