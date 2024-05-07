When will Nintendo announce its next console?

Rumors, leaks, and other content cycle staples surrounding a potential Nintendo Switch 2 have been circulating for years as the original console continues to show its age. Now, Nintendo has given an exact timeframe for when it will officially reveal its next console.

Recommended Videos

While Nintendo isn’t quite ready to move on and will still support the Switch for the foreseeable future, it noted that the “Switch’s successor” will be announced soon. This means that over seven years after the console launched, we are finally going to get our first official details about where Nintendo is going next. So, whether that direction is an entirely new console or something akin to the highly requested Super Nintendo Switch angle, here’s what we know about the upcoming reveal.

When will Nintendo announce the next Nintendo Switch console?

Fan mockups for a Super Nintendo Switch console dock design. Images via Nintendo and Chaos (Twitter)

While we still don’t know if Nintendo will actually keep the Nintendo Switch branding for its next system, we do know the console will be announced before the end of March 2025.

During a May 7 earnings call, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed an announcement for the “successor to Nintendo Switch” will be shared within this fiscal year, meaning fiscal year 2025 for Nintendo and an end date of March 31, 2025. The original Switch reveal trailer dropped in October 2016, with a bigger showcase for the hardware and upcoming games being held months later in January 2017 before the console launched on March 3, 2017—which might be a good frame of reference for this successor.

As of now, Nintendo is still focused on the Switch itself. A June 2024 Direct will share details about the system’s software lineup through the end of the year and into 2025.

“We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015, Furukawa said. “We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

So whether we see the new console before the year ends or not, Nintendo isn’t in a rush and games are still on the way for the current Switch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more