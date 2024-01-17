Nintendo fans don’t want a Switch 2, they want a Super Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles thanks to its portability, reliability, and accessibility with a library of games spanning more than just Nintendo’s own offerings. While an upgraded version would be appreciated, players instead want a new console—a Super Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo’s hit franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon have become pop culture staples, especially after the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1983. Since then, we’ve seen the Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Gameboy, Gamecube, Wii, the DS and 3DS, and, of course, the Nintendo Switch. While its sales per annum haven’t yet exceeded the Nintendo Wii according to Statista, the Switch’s popularity more than matches it, which is why Nintendo will be launching the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime this year.

Instead of the Switch 2, how about the Super Nintendo Switch? pic.twitter.com/0Uk6ZeSY4C — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) January 16, 2024

But instead of Switch 2, why can’t it be called the Super Nintendo Switch? Plenty of fans are on board with this idea and are pitching a variety of concepts and games that could be made available at launch, with plenty of nostalgia attached. “Blame my nostalgia for one of the greatest video game consoles of all time,” one fan said when making the request.

As the name suggests, the Super Nintendo Switch would be the updated and upgraded version of the Super Nintendo released in 1990 complete with a library of titles from the era, whilst also catering to newer audiences with new releases. Although it would be epic to play these classic games (again), we can play them now on the Switch as long as we are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online; nevertheless, a new-age console devoted to a bygone golden era of gaming would be pretty cool.

As we can already access Super Nintendo games and other gaming console titles, it’s unlikely Nintendo will release a Super Nintendo Switch unless it is for a special promotion or anniversary. If anything, they may release a skin for the Nintendo Switch and controllers to make it look like a Super Nintendo.

But as someone who grew up in the 90s, I’d love to own a Super Nintendo Switch. We’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has got cooking for the supposed Switch sequel later in 2024.