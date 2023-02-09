All confirmed Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online

You have a lot of content to look forward to.

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are now available on Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription—with plenty of games across both platforms. But what Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are available now or confirmed to be coming later for Nintendo Switch Online?

Several datamines over the last year or so have pointed to Game Boy and GBA games coming to Switch as part of the NSO subscription service. Both platforms have gone live as additional NSO-exclusive apps as of Feb. 8.

Game Boy content is available as part of the base NSO subscription model alongside the pre-existing library of NES and SNES titles at no additional cost. Meanwhile, GBA titles are locked to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, which also includes N64 games, Sega Genesis games, and a selection of DLC for other games.

Here is a breakdown of the available and confirmed Game Boy and GBA games that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can enjoy right now or in the future.

All available and confirmed Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online

All Game Boy games confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online

Game Boy games available now: Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX Tetris Gargoyle’s Quest Game & Watch Gallery 3 Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare Metroid II: Return of Samus Wario Land 3 Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy games confirmed for future updates: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages Pokémon Trading Card Game Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble



All Game Boy Advance games confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online