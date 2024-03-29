Top 10 rarest and most valuable Nintendo DS games

The Nintendo DS was a console that defined the handheld generation from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, with a massive collection of games. As the console eventually phased out of production, some games became rare and difficult to procure.

Rarest Nintendo DS games

In its decade-long run, the Nintendo DS has featured over 3,500 games as one of the top handheld consoles. Ever since the production of the Nintendo DS console shut down, along with the 3DS and Wii, their games have become increasingly rarer to acquire, with some being exclusive collectors’ items.

As such, we are listing out 10 of the rarest and most valuable Nintendo DS games in existence today. If you are a collector, procuring any of these games will be a priority.

10) Mega Man Star Force 3: Red Joker

The harder version to find. Image via Capcom

The Mega Man series is a beloved one for old-school fans. The Nintendo DS entry of the series, Mega Man Star Force 3, was released in 2009 and consisted of crimefighting as its core gameplay. The Star Force 3 game also came in two versions, Black Ace and Red Joker. While the former had a lot of copies in circulation, the latter fizzled out eventually.

This led to a scarcity of the Red Joker variant that eventually stopped being developed. A fresh copy of the Red Joker version is relatively hard to find, ranging from $200 to $350.

9) Commando: Steel Disaster

A true DS classic. Image via Mana Computer Software

Commando: Steel Disaster is a memorable entry of the Nintendo DS era. The game centers around playing an agent who has to stop an evil organization from completing its evil plan. Doing so involves fast-paced combat with a variety of weapons across five levels. This game was a hit upon release, but not many physical copies were produced.

Since this game was only available digitally for a while, until 2023, physical copies of this game are a true collector’s rarity. Acquiring a physical copy will cost you anywhere between $300 to $450.

8) Blue Dragon: Awakened Shadow

A Toriyama masterclass in artwork. Image via Bandai Namco

The Blue Dragon series is well-known, spanning several games and an anime adaptation. The artwork is a staple of Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series, while the gameplay revolves around strategic combat. Blue Dragon: Awakened Shadow is the rarest game in the series, making it the most valuable one.

Acquiring a mint-condition copy of Blue Dragon: Awakened Shadow is quite difficult. The game’s price varies, ranging from $150 to $500, depending on the seller.

7) Little Red Riding Hood’s Zombie BBQ

A horror twist. Image via Destineer

If you like reimagining classic fairy tales, Little Red Riding Hood’s Zombie BBQ is the game for you. Unlike the mild-mannered Red Riding Hood from the books, Little Red in Zombie BBQ packs a punch with her arsenal of heavy weaponry. She uses them to take on hordes of zombies, making for a strange and enthralling entry in the Nintendo DS catalog of games.

Since the game was only available in North America (as a physical copy), it was deemed a rarity in other regions. Purchasing a boxed copy will set you back at least $350, up to $450.

6) Sideswiped

Crash racing mayhem. Image via Recom Co. Ltd

Racing games have been a staple of gaming since the early ’90s. Sideswiped is a lesser-known entry in the racing game genre, which shares several similarities to the Burnout series of crash racing. The game reflects this in its multiple race modes, including an arena mode that allows you to battle other vehicles in a no-holds-barred fashion.

Unfortunately, due to the popularity of other crash racing games, Sideswiped did not sell very well since its inception in 2009. This led to the remaining physical copies becoming rare, costing anywhere between $250 and $500.

5) Solatorabo: Red the Hunter

Anthropomorphic animals guide you. Image via CyberConnect2

Solatorabo: Red the Hunter is a charming fantasy world with heavy steampunk inspiration. The premise is quite fantastical, letting you travel across different floating islands as you scour the skies for a mysterious file. As fun as the game sounds, not too many copies were sold upon initial release, but it was popular among certain fanbases in 2010.

The few physical copies around today are expensive compared to the game’s release price. Acquiring a boxed copy of the game will cost anywhere from $500 to $600.

4) Powerbike

The chaos of the streets. Image via Majesco Entertainment

Powerbike is a lesser-known motocross-esque game, allowing you to race through several unique tracks. An anonymous sponsor invites you to join the chaos of the Powerbike races for money, pride, and reputation. Avoiding the police on the public street is a major aspect you need to follow to stay alive and well during the race.

Getting a fresh copy of the game now will cost you a fair bit, starting from $550 and ranging up to $700.

3) Shepherd’s Crossing 2

The simple joys of farming. Image via Graffiti Entertainment

Shepherd’s Crossing was a beloved title originally released on the PlayStation 2. Shepherd’s Crossing 2 made it to the Nintendo DS and became popular during its run. If you are familiar with farming simulator games like Stardew Valley, Shepherd’s Crossing 2 would be right up your alley.

The eventual drop in production of Shepherd’s Crossing 2 led it to become one of the rarest games in the console’s history. Acquiring a mint-condition copy starts at $600, with higher-end sellers pricing it at close to $850.

2) Pokémon HeartGold

This one is especially hard to get. Image via Nintendo

We know what you’re thinking: the Pokémon games can’t be that hard to acquire, right? While that sentiment would be correct, the Nintendo DS Pokémon games are already in short supply. What’s even rarer is a special collector’s version of Pokémon HeartGold that comes bundled with a Pokéwalker of your own.

This version released for a short while, and supplies were low. Finding an intact copy of the Pokéwalker version will cost anywhere between $600 to $900.

1) Veggy World

The rarest of the rare. Image via Nintendo

The rarest Nintendo DS game, by far, is Veggy World. When the game was initially released for the Wii in 2010 and eventually the DS in 2011, it garnered some attention for its fun gameplay. You pilot a spaceship and take down various food-based enemies while staying alive. Unfortunately, it didn’t perform well financially, and production quickly slowed down.

This led to a scarcity in quantity, and getting a copy of the game today is nearly impossible. Any working boxed copy you find will easily set you back anywhere from $700 to a whopping $1,500.

