Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s latest update may hint at big DLC additions after Birdo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the gift that keeps on giving. Despite releasing on the Nintendo Switch all the way back in 2017, and being based on the 2014 release on the Wii U, the iconic kart racing game is as fun as ever. Nintendo has made sure of that by continuing to update and support it.

For example, they added eight more courses in the form of a Booster Course Pass in November 2022 and released an update a month later in December allowing players to customize items and a whole lot more.

A new update dropped earlier today, allowing players to access the fourth and final wave of the Booster Course Pass as well as making some general changes and improvements. And along with it, came a surprise—players have noticed five new character slots have appeared in the character selection screen following on from Birdo, the latest addition, suggesting another exciting DLC could already be in the pipeline.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but since the signs look promising, fans have already started guessing who the five new characters could be. Names that keep popping up include Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, Kamek, and Kirby. Others suggested Samus, Pikachu, Sonic, R.O.B., Petey Piranha, and more.

For a game that has been around the block a time or two, the potential Mario Kart DLC hint has certainly sparked a lot of excitement among the community, which isn’t all that surprising given how popular the series is.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before it’s officially confirmed.