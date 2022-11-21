8 more popular courses are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in wave 3 of Booster Course Pass

Nintendo has introduced the next courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Booster Course Pass DLC.

As with the first two waves, wave three of the Booster Course Pass is bringing eight additional courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which are remasters of existing courses from other Mario Kart games. Wave three launches on Dec. 7 and will be available to players who have purchased the Booster Course Pass or are active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Start your engines! Wave 3 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC. pic.twitter.com/lbhHsbpf7L — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2022

Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7, two popular courses, will be coming with wave three, as will Berlin Byways, London Loop, and Merry Mountain, all of which are from Mario Kart Tour. Rounding out the list are Boo Lake from Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, and Rock Rock Mountain from Mario Kart 7.

The response to this news has been very positive so far, with fans raving about how good Rainbow Road and Maple Treeway’s remasters look in Nintendo’s trailer. Some fans are disappointed that the Booster Course Pass has not yet included any courses from Mario Kart: Double Dash, the series’ GameCube iteration, but there are still three more waves—a total of 24 courses—yet to be released.

Waves will be released periodically until the end of 2023 for a total of six waves over two years, so there will be several more opportunities for iconic Double Dash courses like DK Mountain to receive a remaster. In the meantime, eager players can try out wave three’s courses when they’re released on Dec. 7.