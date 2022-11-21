All Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass tracks

It’s hard to believe, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is already five years old. Its predecessor, Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U, is eight years old. At this point in the franchise’s life cycle, players were hoping that a new game would be announced to freshen things up. Instead, Nintendo introduced the Booster Course Pass, a paid DLC pack that will bring 48 new race tracks to the game over the course of two years.

The Booster Course Pack promised six “waves” of eight courses each, most of which are remastered versions of the Mario Kart series’ best and most-loved tracks. So far, three waves have been released, meaning a total of 24 fresh courses are available in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside the game’s existing tracks. Twenty-four more tracks in three additional waves will be released before the end of 2023, extending the game’s lifespan until the end of next year. Nintendo is releasing one wave about every four months.

Here are all of the tracks that have been released as part of the Booster Course Pass so far.

Wave 1 tracks

Screengrab via Nintendo

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart 7)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Wave 2 tracks

Screengrab via Nintendo

Turnip Cup

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Propeller Cup

Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sky-High Sundae (Mario Kart Tour)

Wave 3 tracks

Screengrab via Nintendo

Rock Cup

London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)

Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)

Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup