Infinite Blue Shells: You can finally customize your items in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe thanks to a new update

Prepare yourself for the most entertaining or annoying games imaginable as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe introduces a game-changing update.

This update might be the best thing since holding two boxes at once, with Mario Kart players now allowed to customize the items in each high-octane race.

You’ll be able to have a stream of constant bananas or bullet bills shooting players around the map, breaking records along the way.

Nintendo shared on Twitter that this free update is available on “offline VS Races and certain online modes.” Now you can experience it in all its glory, virtually everywhere.

A new Custom Items feature is now available for all #MarioKart 8 Deluxe owners via a free update. Use it to choose which items appear in offline VS Races and certain online modes! pic.twitter.com/lfZLqaNDJE — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 7, 2022

Players will also get the luxury of allocating specific items to certain teams, meaning you could have Fire Flowers against Boomerang Flowers. You might want to stay away from first place if there’s a Blue Shell-only match.

Here’s a sneak peek at what your matches might look like:

you may not like it but this is what a peak mario kart match looks like #MK8D #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yYPPnEDQi0 — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) December 7, 2022

This is only the beginning, there are sure to be countless excellent item-based games popping up due to the update.

The crazy new kart update dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 7, so all you have to do is update your game to hop into the mayhem that is now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.