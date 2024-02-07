Nightingale PC specs: System requirements

Victorian fantasy crafting survival game Nightingale is releasing relatively soon—Feb. 20—on PC, so if you’re planning on getting stuck into it when early access goes live, you’re going to need to know the system requirements.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at the suggested specifications for Nightingale as well as some useful tips to help with performance.

Minimum and best PC specs for Nightingale

Inflexion Games has released information on performance expectations for Nightingale, but they did note these specifications might fluctuate due to the unpredictable nature of game development, as the game will be in early access for six months to a year. Keep this in mind while counting down to the early access release, and don’t forget to share any issues you might have when the game releases with the Nightingale team at Inflexion Games.

Minimum

Resolution 1080p Upscale Quality TSR@Balanced GFX Settings Performance FPS 45 FPS w/Framegen 70 OS 64-bit Windows 10 Processor Intel Core

i5-4430 Memory 16 GB Graphics Card GeForce GTX 1060Radeon RX 580Intel Arc A580 Storage 70GB SSD

Recommended

Resolution 1080p Upscale Quality TSR@Balanced GFX Settings Balanced FPS 60 FPS w/Framegen 100 OS 64-bit Windows 10 Processor Intel Core

i5-8600 Memory 16 GB Graphics Card GeForce RTX 2060 SuperRadeon RX 5700XT Storage 70GB SSD

High

Resolution 1440p Upscale Quality TSR@Balanced GFX Settings Quality FPS 60 FPS w/Framegen 110 OS 64-bit Windows 10 Processor Intel Core

i9-9900 Memory 16 GB Graphics Card GeForce RTX 3070Radeon RX 6700XT Storage 70GB SSD

Ultra

Resolution 4K Upscale Quality TSR@Balanced GFX Settings Ultra Quality FPS 60 FPS w/Framegen 110 OS 64-bit Windows 10 Processor Intel Core

i9-13900 Memory 16 GB Graphics Card GeForce RTX 3090Radeon RX 6950XT Storage 70GB SSD

Tips for maximizing your PC performance for Nightingale

