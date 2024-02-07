Nightingale PC specs: System requirements

Victorian fantasy crafting survival game Nightingale is releasing relatively soon—Feb. 20—on PC, so if you’re planning on getting stuck into it when early access goes live, you’re going to need to know the system requirements.
With this in mind, we are going to be looking at the suggested specifications for Nightingale as well as some useful tips to help with performance.
Minimum and best PC specs for Nightingale
Inflexion Games has released information on performance expectations for Nightingale, but they did note these specifications might fluctuate due to the unpredictable nature of game development, as the game will be in early access for six months to a year. Keep this in mind while counting down to the early access release, and don’t forget to share any issues you might have when the game releases with the Nightingale team at Inflexion Games.
Minimum
|Resolution
|1080p
|Upscale Quality
|TSR@Balanced
|GFX Settings
|Performance
|FPS
|45
|FPS w/Framegen
|70
|OS
|64-bit Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core
i5-4430
|Memory
|16 GB
|Graphics Card
|GeForce GTX 1060Radeon RX 580Intel Arc A580
|Storage
|70GB SSD
Recommended
|Resolution
|1080p
|Upscale Quality
|TSR@Balanced
|GFX Settings
|Balanced
|FPS
|60
|FPS w/Framegen
|100
|OS
|64-bit Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core
i5-8600
|Memory
|16 GB
|Graphics Card
|GeForce RTX 2060 SuperRadeon RX 5700XT
|Storage
|70GB SSD
High
|Resolution
|1440p
|Upscale Quality
|TSR@Balanced
|GFX Settings
|Quality
|FPS
|60
|FPS w/Framegen
|110
|OS
|64-bit Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core
i9-9900
|Memory
|16 GB
|Graphics Card
|GeForce RTX 3070Radeon RX 6700XT
|Storage
|70GB SSD
Ultra
|Resolution
|4K
|Upscale Quality
|TSR@Balanced
|GFX Settings
|Ultra Quality
|FPS
|60
|FPS w/Framegen
|110
|OS
|64-bit Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core
i9-13900
|Memory
|16 GB
|Graphics Card
|GeForce RTX 3090Radeon RX 6950XT
|Storage
|70GB SSD
Tips for maximizing your PC performance for Nightingale
Inflexion Games also offers some useful suggestions and tips to get the most out of Nightingale when you’ are’re playing, so let’s take a look at a few of these pointers.
- Make sure your drivers are fully updated, especially your graphics card.
- Pause VPNs while you play, as they can delay or interrupt server connections.
- Install the game on an SSD to allow for quicker access to data and ensure continuous communication with servers.
- Play on a lower screen resolution if you need to.
- Switch on performance boost options, such as those offered by Nvidia, Intel, and AMD.
- Limit any other applications that might be playing in the background.
- Turn on frame generation, as it can improve the frame rate of your game by up to 80 percent.
- Make sure your PC doesn’t overheat by keeping the internals clean, making sure the thermal paste has not degraded, and ensuring it is kept in a case and/or area that is well-ventilated.