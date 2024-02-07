Category:
Nightingale PC specs: System requirements

Start prepping your PC
Antonia Haynes
Published: Feb 7, 2024 04:15 pm
An image of the characters from Nightingale emerging from a Realm Portal.
Victorian fantasy crafting survival game Nightingale is releasing relatively soon—Feb. 20—on PC, so if you’re planning on getting stuck into it when early access goes live, you’re going to need to know the system requirements. 

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at the suggested specifications for Nightingale as well as some useful tips to help with performance. 

Minimum and best PC specs for Nightingale

A screenshot of one of the realms from the game Nightingale.
Inflexion Games has released information on performance expectations for Nightingale, but they did note these specifications might fluctuate due to the unpredictable nature of game development, as the game will be in early access for six months to a year. Keep this in mind while counting down to the early access release, and don’t forget to share any issues you might have when the game releases with the Nightingale team at Inflexion Games. 

Minimum

Resolution 1080p
Upscale QualityTSR@Balanced
GFX Settings Performance
FPS45
FPS w/Framegen70
OS64-bit Windows 10
ProcessorIntel Core
i5-4430
Memory16 GB
Graphics CardGeForce GTX 1060Radeon RX 580Intel Arc A580
Storage70GB SSD
Resolution 1080p
Upscale QualityTSR@Balanced
GFX Settings Balanced
FPS60
FPS w/Framegen100
OS64-bit Windows 10
ProcessorIntel Core
i5-8600
Memory16 GB
Graphics CardGeForce RTX 2060 SuperRadeon RX 5700XT
Storage70GB SSD

High

Resolution 1440p
Upscale QualityTSR@Balanced
GFX Settings Quality
FPS60
FPS w/Framegen110
OS64-bit Windows 10
ProcessorIntel Core
i9-9900
Memory16 GB
Graphics CardGeForce RTX 3070Radeon RX 6700XT
Storage70GB SSD

Ultra

Resolution 4K
Upscale QualityTSR@Balanced
GFX Settings Ultra Quality
FPS60
FPS w/Framegen110
OS64-bit Windows 10
ProcessorIntel Core
i9-13900
Memory16 GB
Graphics CardGeForce RTX 3090Radeon RX 6950XT
Storage70GB SSD

Tips for maximizing your PC performance for Nightingale 

Characters walking around a building in Nightingale.
Inflexion Games also offers some useful suggestions and tips to get the most out of Nightingale when you're playing, so let's take a look at a few of these pointers. 

  • Make sure your drivers are fully updated, especially your graphics card. 
  • Pause VPNs while you play, as they can delay or interrupt server connections. 
  • Install the game on an SSD to allow for quicker access to data and ensure continuous communication with servers. 
  • Play on a lower screen resolution if you need to. 
  • Switch on performance boost options, such as those offered by Nvidia, Intel, and AMD. 
  • Limit any other applications that might be playing in the background. 
  • Turn on frame generation, as it can improve the frame rate of your game by up to 80 percent.
  • Make sure your PC doesn’t overheat by keeping the internals clean, making sure the thermal paste has not degraded, and ensuring it is kept in a case and/or area that is well-ventilated. 
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.