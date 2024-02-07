Category:
Nightingale

Does Nightingale have early access?

When will you be able to jump into the Victorian fantasy world of Nightingale?
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:01 am
An in game image of a character from Nightingale
Image via Inflexion Games.

Nightingale is the upcoming survival crafting shared world title from Inflexion Games that looks set to bring a new twist to the action-adventure survival genre thanks to the Victorian steampunk fantasy setting. 

Recommended Videos

In this article, we’ll answer if Nightgale will have early access.

Does Nightingale have early access?

An in game screenshot of a city from the game Nightingale.
Good news. Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale will initially be released in early access and coming to the PC very soon, at a slightly earlier than expected released date of Feb. 20.

According to a statement by the developer in the “What the developers have to say” section on Steam, the game is intended to be in early access for a fair amount of time. The statement reads as follows:

“We currently predict that Nightingale will be in Early Access for 9–12 months. However, we don’t want to stick to a date and underdeliver on the experience. We’ll make sure that Nightingale will only leave Early Access when it’s ready.”

This commitment from Inflexion Games to only bring the game out of early access when it is ready to do so is promising, with quality and player experiences being the main priority here. 

Why is Nightingale releasing in early access?

In the same information section on Steam, Inflexion Games said Nightingale was always intended to be a unique experience and that the best way to create the most fulfilling experience for players is to work together with the community to explore opportunities in terms of gameplay as well as fix possible bugs and add new features. This is why the dev chose to release the game in early access first. 

Again, this shows the developer is putting the player first and aiming to create a game that develops according to the player’s wants and needs. 

What can we expect from the early access version of Nightingale?

The developer offers a list of features available in the early access version of Nightingale. These features include the following:

  • Online and solo cooperative play of up to six players.
  • Various creatures to hunt.
  • A range of crafting and building tools.
  • Estate management.
  • A progression system across all gameplay elements.
  • Different realms to explore with different biomes (three biomes at first: desert, forest, and swamp). 

Will Nightingale change during its time in early access?

An in game screenshot of a monster from the game Nightingale.
There’s lots to look forward to. Image via Inflexion Games

Inflexion Games predicts Nightingale will undergo various changes during the early access period, which isn’t surprising considering that it could remain in early access for a year. According to the developer, these evolutions and expansions range from more story content to the introduction of the City of Nightingale and new biomes throughout the realms. 

related content
Read Article Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Characters walking around a building in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale platforms
A screenshot of some of the characters from Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale platforms
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Characters walking around a building in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale platforms
A screenshot of some of the characters from Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale platforms
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 25, 2024

Author

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.