Nightingale is the upcoming survival crafting shared world title from Inflexion Games that looks set to bring a new twist to the action-adventure survival genre thanks to the Victorian steampunk fantasy setting.

In this article, we’ll answer if Nightgale will have early access.

Does Nightingale have early access?

Nightingale will initially be released in early access and coming to the PC very soon, at a slightly earlier than expected released date of Feb. 20.

According to a statement by the developer in the “What the developers have to say” section on Steam, the game is intended to be in early access for a fair amount of time. The statement reads as follows:

“We currently predict that Nightingale will be in Early Access for 9–12 months. However, we don’t want to stick to a date and underdeliver on the experience. We’ll make sure that Nightingale will only leave Early Access when it’s ready.”

This commitment from Inflexion Games to only bring the game out of early access when it is ready to do so is promising, with quality and player experiences being the main priority here.

Why is Nightingale releasing in early access?

In the same information section on Steam, Inflexion Games said Nightingale was always intended to be a unique experience and that the best way to create the most fulfilling experience for players is to work together with the community to explore opportunities in terms of gameplay as well as fix possible bugs and add new features. This is why the dev chose to release the game in early access first.

Again, this shows the developer is putting the player first and aiming to create a game that develops according to the player’s wants and needs.

What can we expect from the early access version of Nightingale?

The developer offers a list of features available in the early access version of Nightingale. These features include the following:

Online and solo cooperative play of up to six players.

Various creatures to hunt.

A range of crafting and building tools.

Estate management.

A progression system across all gameplay elements.

Different realms to explore with different biomes (three biomes at first: desert, forest, and swamp).

Will Nightingale change during its time in early access?

Inflexion Games predicts Nightingale will undergo various changes during the early access period, which isn’t surprising considering that it could remain in early access for a year. According to the developer, these evolutions and expansions range from more story content to the introduction of the City of Nightingale and new biomes throughout the realms.