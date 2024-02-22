How to unlock the Astrolabe Card in Nightingale

The Astrolabe Realm Card continues your progress through the Nightingale story. You need to advance the main quest, but how you go about unlocking it can be a bit confusing, especially because you’re not told where to go.

You unlock the Astrolabe by retracing your steps and returning to your roots in Nightingale. If you read the journal entry for the Astrolabe quest, it provides a slight hint of what you need to do but leaves out an important detail of how to get there. Thankfully, we can help and make it much easier. Here’s what you need to know to unlock the Astrolabe Card in Nightingale.

Where to get the Astrolabe Card in Nightingale

You need to return to your Abeyance Realm to find the Astrolabe Card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Astrolabe Card by completing the Site of Power, similar to how you unlocked your first Realm Card, the Antiquarian, in Nightingale. However, the Site of Power won’t show up until you progress through the story that you need to unlock the Astrolabe. When it does, it’s time to return to the Abeyance Realm, where you started your game.

The faster way to return to your Abeyance Realm is to click the “travel to respite” choice when opening up your map. You then fast-travel back to where you created your first Estate in Nightingale, and the Astrolabe Site of Power should be on your map. It was to the southwest of my camp, and I had to climb a large hill. The exact location for your Astrolabe Site of Power does vary, as these are procedurally generated worlds, and not everything is the same.

When you arrive at the Astrolabe Site of Power, your character must at least have a gear score of level 20 to go inside. Thankfully, this is the exact requirement as the previous Site of Power, so you should be able to hit this without trying. However, if you can’t get in, it might be because you’re not holding the correct weapon, and wielding the right one should get you over this threshold.

Like the previous Site of Power, the Astrolabe trial pits you against several enemies spawning throughout the location. Defeat them and go to the bottom, where you face off against another dreaded foe, the Automaton Bishop. The boss fight is slightly different from the previous Automaton Knight from the Antiquarian Site of Power, but the requirement is to defeat the enemy before you can access the Astrolabe Realm Card and add it to your collection in Nightingale.