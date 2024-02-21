Category:
Nightingale

How to holster held items in Nightingale

"What do you mean it isn't R?!"
Pierce Bunch
Published: Feb 21, 2024 02:23 pm
A screenshot from Nightingale showing a simple house in the forest at day.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re at all like me, you can’t go five seconds without holstering weapons or tools that aren’t currently being used in a game. You can do this in Nightingale, but it may take you a bit of guesswork to figure out how.

The default key-binding deviates from the common “hold R,” for some reason, but don’t panic—it’s just as easy, and in fact even more intuitive. The only reason this binding isn’t the first you would guess is because of the strange R phenomenon in games. Here is how to holster weapons and offhand items in Nightingale.

How to holster weapons and hand items in Nightingale

A screenshot of a Nightingale player wielding a torch and a hunting knife in the swamp.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
A screenshot of a Nightingale player wielding a torch and a hunting knife in the swamp.
I’ve got my hands full. Screenshot by Dot Esports
A screenshot of a Nightingale player wielding a torch and a hunting knife in the swamp.
I’ve got my hands full. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To holster any tool or piece of equipment in Nightingale, all you have to do is press H. H for Holster: makes perfect sense, right? Pressing the H key a single time will first holster your offhand item, and a second press holsters your main hand item. If you want a screenshot with just an offhand item, like an Umbrella, press that items hotkey after holstering all held items.

A third press of H brings both items back out, but you can also do this by scrolling the middle mouse button a single time or left/right clicking.

How to hide UI in Nightingale

I’m assuming that if you’re interested in holstering weapons in Nightingale, you’re probably also interested in getting screenshots of the beautiful environments and atmospheres. While the game does not have a photo mode, you can hide your UI entirely by pressing F4. Just be warned—this includes menus as well, so if you’ve pressed F4, even pressing Tab will not do anything until you toggle the UI hiding feature by pressing the button again.

Combining item-holstering using H and UI-hiding using F4 gives you a result that might as well be photo mode, and allows you to take those beautiful shots you’re after.

How to fix Broken Leg status in Nightingale
An image of two players gliding with umbrellas in Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix Broken Leg status in Nightingale
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 21, 2024
How to get Ink in Nightingale
How to get Ink in Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Ink in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
How to get Lumber in Nightingale
A Nightingale screenshot showing a player swinging an axe at a tree.
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Lumber in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
How to use Charms in Nightingale
How to add Charms in Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to use Charms in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
How to build an Estate in Nightingale
The player standing in front of their Estate.
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to build an Estate in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 21, 2024
Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.