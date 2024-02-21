In addition to Ink, Paper is critical for creating new Realm Cards in Nightingale. Don’t worry—it’s way more fun than that sounds.

Paper is one of the first Refinement products you’ll need in this game, and it’s in a part of the introduction where the tutorial is very much finished, and yet you’re still completely learning the mechanics and getting the hang of things. Once you understand where Paper comes from, crafting it is simple and painless. Here is how to get Paper in Nightingale.

How to craft Paper in Nightingale

Looks easy enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Paper in Nightingale is crafted, not found. Strictly speaking, it can also be purchased from an Essence Trader, but the crafting process is simple enough that buying it would be a waste of Essence.

The hardest part of crafting Paper is actually unlocking and building the necessary workstation, which is a Simple Saw Table. Unlike some recipes, you won’t unlock the recipe for a Saw Table by natural means of progression: you need to buy this recipe from an Essence Trader for 55 Essence. However, the Essence Trader won’t sell you the recipe until you have unlocked the Antiquarian Card.

Once that’s sorted, you can craft a Simple Saw Table with:

Eight Wood Bundle

Four Stone Block

Four Animal Fibre

Wood Bundles and Stone Blocks both come straight from resource deposits (trees and stones), and Animal Fibre is crafted at a Simple Tanning Station using Meat. As soon as you have created a Simple Saw Table, the recipe for Paper will automatically be unlocked, and it calls for only two Wood Bundles to craft.

How to use Paper in Nightingale

Paper is used alongside Ink for creating new Realm Cards. To progress past the first Realm Puck asks you to imagine, you need to craft a Forest Card and an Antiquarian Card (at least that’s what he asked me to craft, I’m not certain whether the Biome Card depends on which you first choose to imagine).

Both Cards require Paper to craft, and any subsequent Cards do as well. This isn’t just for Realm Cards, but Minor Cards as well—which means you’re going to be crafting Cards not just for Realm-walking, but also any time you want a nice little power up. Paper really is invaluable in Nightingale, so start chopping away sooner than later.