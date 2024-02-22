Category:
Nightingale

How to get and use Pigment in Nightingale

There are a few steps you need to take before crafting this key resource.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 08:16 pm
How to make Pigment in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several resources you need to track down while playing Nightingale. These are how you’re going to build up your base and begin exploring the many realms waiting for you to unlock them, and Pigment is a critical ingredient.

Recommended Videos

You won’t be able to begin making Pigment until you progress further into Nightingale. It’s an easy resource to miss if you’re not careful, but it’s fundamental for you to complete the main story and eventually make it into the other realms. Here’s what you need to know about how to get an use Pigment in Nightingale.

Where to find Pigment in Nightingale

How to get Pigment in Nightingale
You can make Refined Pigment at the Mortar Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The type of Pigment you can make in Nightingale is called Refined Pigment, and you can make it at the Mortar Station. It’s a Simple Workbench you can unlock by speaking to the Essence Trader in your world and purchasing it from them using Essence Dust.

After placing down the Mortar Station, you can make Refined Pigment at your leisure using standard Pigment items. The Pigment items you can use vary based on the resources you can find in your Nightingale world. For example, for my desert biome, I was able to use Predator Meat, Bug Meat, Prey Meat, or Flowers, based on what I had the most of at the time. You have to use at least two of the same resources to make one Refined Pigment, which means you may have to hunt down multiple animals or find several plants in your world to use at the Mortar Station.

How to use Pigment in Nightingale
You need to use a specific Pigment resource to create Refined Pigment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Refinded Pigment is a critical resource for making Ink. You need to make Ink if you want to create Realm Cards, which is how you explore the other worlds and go through the portals in Nightingale. It’s in the major quest as you progress through your story, so expect to need to track down these resources and have them readily available at your camp. I recommend making more than you need to craft Alchemical Ink to make sure you can use it at a later point.

You can expect to use Refined Pigment for other resources as you continue learning more recipes and unlock additional Workbenches. Each world has distinct items for you to unlock, and they’re waiting for you to discover as you progress further into the main story of Nightingale.

related content
Read Article How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Where to find Essence Traders in Nightingale
A promo image for Nightingale showing a settlement with a mystical tree in its center.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Where to find Essence Traders in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale
Where to find Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Carved Wood in Nightingale
A sunset scene with trees in the foreground in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Carved Wood in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get T1 Essence in Nightingale
A screenshot of Nightingale that shows the first floor of the Fae Tower.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get T1 Essence in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to upgrade tools and gear in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Where to find Essence Traders in Nightingale
A promo image for Nightingale showing a settlement with a mystical tree in its center.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Where to find Essence Traders in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale
Where to find Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Synchronous Lotus in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Carved Wood in Nightingale
A sunset scene with trees in the foreground in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Carved Wood in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get T1 Essence in Nightingale
A screenshot of Nightingale that shows the first floor of the Fae Tower.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get T1 Essence in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.