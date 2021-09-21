Zarude is coming to Pokémon Go in new Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle crossover event

Several pieces of content will return from the previous movie event, too.

To celebrate the latest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, finally releasing globally on Oct. 8 via Netflix, a new tie-in event is coming to Pokémon Go that will introduce the Mythical Pokémon Zarude to the game.

The Rogue Monkey Pokémon will be appearing along with several other Pokémon featured in the movie, a new set of limited-time Special Research, and the return of Team Rocket’s Jessie and James.

Running from Oct. 1 to 10, players can complete a new limited-time Special Research story to encounter Zarude. This research can only be collected during the event period but can be completed at any point once you start it.

Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, and many other Pokémon that appear in the film will be showing up more frequently, including the costumed Explorer Pikachu. Lucky trainers could even encounter shiny Larviatar or Explorer Pikachu.

Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, and Rufflet will also be appearing in one-star raids, while Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, and Flygon will be in the three-star raid rotation.

Jessie and James will be making a return to the game too, popping up in Snapshots and on the overworld map in their Meowth Balloon until Oct. 15 at 10am local time.

Additional themed Field Research and free avatar items will be available too, with shiny Rufflet available to encounter in raids and as a Field Research reward. Players can view and collect those new items from the Style Shop, including an Adventure Hat and Wailmer Water Bottle.