Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2021 canceled, online regional events announced

The event has been canceled for a second straight year.

Konami has officially canceled the 2021 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship due to the ongoing public health conditions surrounding COVID-19.

This is the second-straight Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship that’s been impacted by COVID since 2020’s event was also canceled.

“In consideration of the situation of the new coronavirus infection, the safety and health of the participants and related parties will be considered first, and the “Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2021” will be canceled,” Konami said. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who looked forward to the event.”

This won’t limit many of the already ongoing or scheduled events, but it will impact Konami’s plans for physical Yu-Gi-Oh! tournaments.

Just like with the 2020 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship’s cancelation, Konami will be exploring options for online events. This will include a “large-scale online competition” for each country and region.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will be hosting its own large-scale online competition, too. More specific information for both events and any qualifier details will be released on the official website as it becomes available.