Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Steam system requirements, supported languages revealed in small update

A small update was pushed to the official Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel website earlier today, and while it didn’t include any information on the game’s release date or features, it did provide some details for the game’s system requirements.

The main update featured information in regards to the Steam version of Master Duel, which will likely end up being the main version of the game played on PC.

To start, the official list of supported languages was updated, meaning we now know Master Duel will be available in the following languages:

Japanese

English

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Korean

Portuguese

As pointed out by The Organization, these are the same languages supported by the Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Database and Yu-Gi-Oh! Neuron. Chinese is missing, however, which likely means the game has not been approved for release in China as of this update.

Additionally, we now know the basic system requirements for Master Duel when it comes to Steam, which includes the minimum requirements needed to run the game on PC along with the recommended components that will have the game running at its best. Both are pretty similar, so you shouldn’t worry about your PC or laptop having issues if it is capable of running Windows 10 operating system (OS).

Piece Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision Processor Intel Core i5-7300U Intel Core i5-9400F Memory 8gb RAM 8gb RAM Graphics Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Hard Drive 16gb+ 16gb+ Network Broadband internet connection Broadband internet connection Sound On Board On Board DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11

Master Duel is set to release for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms” in Winter 2021, which means it should drop at some point before the end of March.