Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Steam system requirements, supported languages revealed in small update

A small update was pushed to the official Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel website earlier today, and while it didn’t include any information on the game’s release date or features, it did provide some details for the game’s system requirements.
The main update featured information in regards to the Steam version of Master Duel, which will likely end up being the main version of the game played on PC.
To start, the official list of supported languages was updated, meaning we now know Master Duel will be available in the following languages:
- Japanese
- English
- French
- Italian
- German
- Spanish
- Korean
- Portuguese
As pointed out by The Organization, these are the same languages supported by the Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Database and Yu-Gi-Oh! Neuron. Chinese is missing, however, which likely means the game has not been approved for release in China as of this update.
Additionally, we now know the basic system requirements for Master Duel when it comes to Steam, which includes the minimum requirements needed to run the game on PC along with the recommended components that will have the game running at its best. Both are pretty similar, so you shouldn’t worry about your PC or laptop having issues if it is capable of running Windows 10 operating system (OS).
|Piece
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision
|Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-7300U
|Intel Core i5-9400F
|Memory
|8gb RAM
|8gb RAM
|Graphics
|Intel(R) HD Graphics 620
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|Resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|Hard Drive
|16gb+
|16gb+
|Network
|Broadband internet connection
|Broadband internet connection
|Sound
|On Board
|On Board
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|DirectX 11
Master Duel is set to release for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms” in Winter 2021, which means it should drop at some point before the end of March.