Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Steam system requirements, supported languages revealed in small update

A website update revealed some key details for the PC version of the new game.

Image via Konami

A small update was pushed to the official Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel website earlier today, and while it didn’t include any information on the game’s release date or features, it did provide some details for the game’s system requirements. 

The main update featured information in regards to the Steam version of Master Duel, which will likely end up being the main version of the game played on PC. 

To start, the official list of supported languages was updated, meaning we now know Master Duel will be available in the following languages:

  • Japanese
  • English
  • French
  • Italian
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Korean
  • Portuguese

As pointed out by The Organization, these are the same languages supported by the Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Database and Yu-Gi-Oh! Neuron. Chinese is missing, however, which likely means the game has not been approved for release in China as of this update. 

Additionally, we now know the basic system requirements for Master Duel when it comes to Steam, which includes the minimum requirements needed to run the game on PC along with the recommended components that will have the game running at its best. Both are pretty similar, so you shouldn’t worry about your PC or laptop having issues if it is capable of running Windows 10 operating system (OS).

PieceMinimumRecommended
OSWindows 10 Home (64bit) latest revisionWindows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision
ProcessorIntel Core i5-7300UIntel Core i5-9400F
Memory8gb RAM8gb RAM
GraphicsIntel(R) HD Graphics 620NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Resolution1280 x 7201920 x 1080
Hard Drive16gb+16gb+
NetworkBroadband internet connectionBroadband internet connection
SoundOn BoardOn Board
DirectXDirectX 11DirectX 11

Master Duel is set to release for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms” in Winter 2021, which means it should drop at some point before the end of March.