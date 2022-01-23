Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel card crafting system, Craft Points explained

The system is pretty easy to use once you know what you have to do.

Prior to the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, fans were skeptical about how Konami would balance the ease to collect the more than 10,000 cards included at launch and the company’s need to profit from its free-to-play title.

Thankfully for fans, as more information about the game was revealed ahead of its Jan. 18 release, Konami unveiled a detailed crafting system that would be present in the game, allowing players to easily recycle cards they didn’t need or want into materials that would help them craft the ones they would use.

After completing the Master Duel tutorial, players can access the Deck Editor and view all of the cards they collect from purchasing Booster Packs and other sealed products from the Shop. This is also where players can access the crafting system.

Once in the Deck Editor, players can search for any card featured in the game and view how to obtain it. This includes how many Craft Points (CP) are needed to generate the card in question, which varies based on the card’s rarity.

Master Duel does still feature card rarities, which essentially dictate how hard a card is to pull from a Booster Pack. As of now, Normal, Rare, Super Rare, and Ultra Rare cards are available in the game, with higher rarities usually representing the most sought-after cards.

Players can dismantle any card not obtained through special means, such as the Starter Deck, Structure Deck, or other similar products. Once complete, players will receive 10 Crafting Points of the rarity of the dismantled card. Doing this three times will let you generate a card of that rarity, seeing as every card in the game requires 30 Crafting Points of a matching rarity to generate.

To dismantle or generate a card, players simply need to search for it in the Deck Editor and open the card view. From there, they can select which option they want, as long as they have the necessary CP and the card isn’t from a special product.

Additionally, dismantling cards with a foiling on them will grant more CP, though these cards are also much rarer and are likely somewhat viable in the competitive meta. Dismantling them probably won’t be worth it. Here is how these different foil finish cards will react to being dismantled.

Card Type Amount of CP given Royal 30 CP Glossy 15 CP Non-Foil (Basic) 10 CP

There is also an option in the Deck Editor settings that will allow you to dismantle all extra cards you own. This means the game will automatically search through your collection and locate cards that you have more than three copies of, instantly dismantling them for CP. And, since you can only use three copies of any card in your deck, this is a handy feature for those who purchase a lot of Booster packs. Players can also select another option to dismantle selected cards.

Be careful, because you won’t be able to undo the dismantling process. Once dismantled, you can’t bring a card back unless you generate or obtain another copy.