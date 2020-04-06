YaLLa Esports win PUBG Mobile Club Open Middle East and Africa finals

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Middle East and Africa finals of the Spring Split were held on April 3 to 4 with 16 teams participating. In addition to the $45,600 prize pool, teams were fighting for the two spots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West.

The 16 teams had qualified for the finals through Regional Club Opens held in the Middle East, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. The teams played 12 matches across the weekend to decide the final rankings.

The overall standings are as follows:

First: YaLLa Esports (168 points) (Qualified for the PMWL West)

Second: Team Frag (153 points)

Third: Alpha Legends (150 points)

Fourth: HeadQuarters (142 points) (Qualified for the PMWL West)

Fifth: SWAT69 (130 points)

Sixth: LiveToKill (119 points)

Seventh: Jordanian Squad (115 points)

Eighth: SNT (113 points)

Ninth: Team Pace (99 points)

Tenth: BAAD (91 points)

11th: 963SQUAD (90 points)

12th: Fate Esports (84 points)

13th: NASR Esports (83 points)

14th: Haloy Byaban (72 points)

15th: CLANSK (55 points)

16th: MTB MilitaryB (51 points)

While the top two positions were reserved for the qualification for the PMWL West, Team Frag and Alpha Legends had already qualified for the competition by winning the regional PMCO Iraq and MEA respectively. Hence, the spot was given to the next highest placed team in the rankings table, HeadQuarters. SNT have also qualified for the World League since they won the regional PMCO Saudi Arabia.