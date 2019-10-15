XQc gets thrown off a cliff thanks to Fortnite’s new carry mechanic

Félix “xQc” Lengyel was carried in Fortnite today⁠—and not in a good way.

The streamer found out about Chapter 2’s new carry mechanic the hard way during his Twitch broadcast today. Fortnite players can now pick up and carry downed enemies or allies, either taking them to safety or, in xQc’s case, the hazardous waters on the outskirts of the map.

xqc gets rolled Clip of xQcOW Playing Fortnite – Clipped by draoonsreise49

After the former Overwatch pro was knocked down, he was surprised when an enemy fireman carried him to his demise. To give an ending to the unexpected turn of events, xQc’s opponent finished him off while he was helpless in the waters.

“Yo, what the fuck?” xQc said. “This kid threw me off the edge.”

Image via Epic Games

Carrying teammates is only one of the features introduced to support your allies. The Bandage Bazooka allows you to heal your teammates when you shoot at them and players can now emote as a group, giving high-fives to build up the squad’s morale.

The Canadian streamer was partied up with a talented cast of professional Fortnite players, including TSM Ali “Myth” Kabbani, Turner “Tfue” Tenney, and FaZe Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore.

Though patch notes haven’t been released yet, Chapter 2 is now live with a fresh set of weapons and a new map.