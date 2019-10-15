Everything we know about the new weapons coming with Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players can finally stop staring into the mysterious black hole that swallowed the battle royale and get their hands on some new guns.

Chapter 2 went live today and no patch notes are in sight. This is forcing players to discover the inner workings of Fortnite’s artillery on their own. With new weapons debuting, old weapons returning, and some guns being removed entirely, the meta is looking to shift dramatically.

Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 2’s new weapons.

Bandage Bazooka

Screengrab via Epic Games

In the Battle Pass trailer leaked by SkinTrackerCom, players got a first look at the Bandage Bazooka. The new weapon, which may take up double the amount of space in players’ inventory, will fire bandages that will heal part of their teammate’s life.

Return of old weapons, Debut of the new

Lucas7yoshi – FNBR Leaks/News on Twitter ALL V11.0 COSMETICS! Higher res image will come soon

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi revealed all of the weapons coming to the battle royale in a tweet today.

Players may recognize specific guns making a comeback. The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle will have a Common and Uncommon rarity, as does the Rocket Launcher. Though the two powerhouses were previously rarer drops, they will now be found more often due to their Common rarity.

A Common Pump Shotgun will join the weapon cast, as well as a new Pistol in the Epic and Legendary rarities. And a Submachine Gun in the Rare and Legendary variants will also be available.