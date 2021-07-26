At the time of its launch on the Nintendo Switch, the first MOBA-style game in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon UNITE boasts a roster of 20 characters that players can use in-game.

With its five vs. five teamplay, there are plenty of options for diversity when it comes to team composition. But the balancing between these Pokémon is far from even. Due to this, most teams wind up being a combination of the most powerful Pokémon rather than those which complement each other’s strengths.

Here are the worst Pokémon right now in UNITE. These species can be played well in regular games, however, if you’re heading into a ranked match you may want to steer clear.

The 5 worst Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE

5 – Machamp

Image via the Pokémon Company

Machamp has quite a decent early game, but once things get to the later portion and each Pokémon reaches its max level, this species can fall off heavily. One of the biggest reasons for this is its attack range, which is restricted to melee combat. If you’re falling behind already, getting within this range can be difficult and could be the difference between winning and losing a face-off.

4 – Crustle

Image via the Pokémon Company

When it comes to defenders, Snorlax is the most viable and popular option. Both Crustle and Slowbro trail behind, but it’s Crustle that is in desperate need of a buff. Unlike other defenders, Crustle lacks any way to heal itself, so taking the right defensive items is integral to have any success with this Pokémon.

3 – Wigglytuff

Image via the Pokémon Company

Wigglytuff may be the worst of all the support Pokémon. Not only does it have a difficult kit to use, but Wigglytuff is also going to struggle in the early stages of the match where the tone is usually set. You likely won’t see this Pokémon used often.

2 – Charizard

Images via The Pokémon Company

One of the most popular yet underwhelming Pokémon right now, Charizard’s biggest issue comes in the early stages of the game. For Charizard to be effective, players have to survive and quickly evolve from Charmander all the way to its final form. Otherwise, this Pokémon can quite easily be shut out of the lane.

1 – Venusaur

Images via Nintendo

Venusaur is the worst Pokémon in the game right. Early game Balbasaur is quite handy and has some unique abilities that can set up early kills. But once you reach the later stages, the only part of Venusaur’s kit with any practical use becomes Solar Beam, which isn’t nearly enough to compete against the much stronger Pokémon in the character pool.