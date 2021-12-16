Wild Rift patch 2.6a: Full notes and updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.6a is here.
The first sub-patch of 2.6 will introduce new skins, accessories, events, and a ton of balance changes. Here are complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s patch 2.6a.
New
Skins
These will be released on Dec. 21 at 6:01pm CT.
- Bad Santa Veigar
- Santa Braum
- Winter Wonder Lulu
These will be released on Dec. 28 at 6:01pm CT.
- PROJECT: Akali
- PROJECT: Fiora
- PROJECT: Jhin
- PROJECT: Katarina
- PROJECT: Vayne (Legendary)
These will be released on Jan. 5 at 6:01pm CT.
- Blood Moon Thresh
- Dunkmaster Darius (Legendary)
- Steel Legion Lux
Accessories
A lot of new accessories are coming. They will be released throughout the patch.
- Baubles: Chilly Penguin, Cyblade, and No Signs of Life
- Icons: Augmented Reality
- Emotes: Galaxy Brain, I Didn’t Mean To!, Unimpressed, Nothing Personal, We Had A Plan!, Cheers!, Mwaha-… uh, Ho Ho Ho, Ya Did Good, and Sucker!
- Icon Border: Reality Disruptor
- Recalls: Reboot Program, Upgraded Download Speed, and Wintry Mix
- Loading Screen Borders: PROJECT: Akali, PROJECT: Jhin, PROJECT: Katarina, PROJECT: Vayne, and PROJECT: Fiora
Events
New Year’s Fluft
The New Year’s Fluft event will begin on Dec. 24 at 6:01pm CT.
Project
The PROJECT event will begin on Dec. 28 at 6:01pm CT.
PROJECT Boost
PROJECT BOOST will begin on Jan. 4 at 6:01pm CT.
Champion Changes
Akshan
- Base Stats
- Base attack: 58 to 52
- Avengerang
- Base damage: 5/35/65/95 to 5/30/55/80
Amumu
- Base Stats
- Base health: 570 to 650
- Base armor: 30 to 35
- Bandage Toss
- Recharge Time: 17/16/15/14s to 14/13.5/13/12.5s
- Base Damage: 60/95/130/165 to 70/105/140/175
Camille
- Base Stats
- Health per level: 105 to 115
- Adaptive Defenses
- Cooldown: 10 to 18/16/14/12 seconds at levels 1/5/9/13
Fiora
- Ripsote
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10 to 18/16/14/12 seconds
Fizz
- Chum The Waters
- Cooldown: 80/65/50 to 90/75/60 seconds
Jarvan IV
- Base Stats
- Base AD: 64 to 58
- Dragon Strike
- Base damage: 90/150/210/270 to 80/140/200/260
Kai’Sa
- Icathian Rain
- Bonus AD ratio: 35 to 40 percent
- Supercharge
- Bonus attack speed: 45/50/55/60 to 45/55/65/75 percent
Kayle
- Base Stats
- Base attack: 58 to 52
- Attack speed per level: 270 to 220
- Armor per level: 3.9 to 3.5
- Divine Judgement
- Base damage: 200/350/500 to 150/275/400
Lee Sin
- Base Stats
- Base health regeneration: 9 per 5 to 10.5 per 5 seconds.
- Dragon’s Rage
- Base damage: 150/375/600 to 175/400/625
Olaf
- Base Stats
- AD per level: 3.6 to 4.55
- Undertow
- Slow ratio: 20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40 percent
Renekton
- Base Stats
- Attack damage growth: 5.5 to 4.55
- Ruthless Predator
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 to 13/12/11/10
Senna
- Absolution
- Additional attack range per 20 soul: 25 to 15
- Dawning Shadow
- Shield Amount: three shield health per soul to four shield health per soul
Twisted Fate
- Base Stats
- Health per level: 105 to 115
- Pick a Card
- Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5 to 7/6.5/6/5.5 seconds
Free-to-play Champion rotation
- Dec. 16 to 22: Brand, Corki, Draven, Fiora, Jarvan IV, Kayle, Leona, Morgana, Orianna, and Rammus.
- Dec. 23 to 29: Akshan, Alistar, Amumu, Fizz, Galio, Miss Fortune, Nunu & Willump, Riven, Soraka, and Tryndamere.
- Dec. 30 to Jan. 5: Akali, Caitlyn, Camille, Graves, Jhin, Lulu, Malphite, Rakan, Rengar, and Twisted Fate.
- Jan. 6 to 15: Ezreal, Gragas, Kai’Sa, Katarina, Kha’Zix, Singed, Sona, Teemo, Thresh, and Yasuo.