Wild Rift patch 2.6a: Full notes and updates

A lot of champion changes have been implemented in this patch.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.6a is here. 

The first sub-patch of 2.6 will introduce new skins, accessories, events, and a ton of balance changes. Here are complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s patch 2.6a. 

New

Skins

12162021_WRPatchNotesArticle_LOLWR_Patch26a_ProjectVayne.jpg
These will be released on Dec. 21 at 6:01pm CT.

  • Bad Santa Veigar
  • Santa Braum
  • Winter Wonder Lulu

These will be released on Dec. 28 at 6:01pm CT.

  • PROJECT: Akali
  • PROJECT: Fiora
  • PROJECT: Jhin
  • PROJECT: Katarina
  • PROJECT: Vayne (Legendary)

These will be released on Jan. 5 at 6:01pm CT.

  • Blood Moon Thresh
  • Dunkmaster Darius (Legendary)
  • Steel Legion Lux

Accessories

12162021_WRPatchNotesArticle_Goodies-1.jpg
A lot of new accessories are coming. They will be released throughout the patch.

  • Baubles: Chilly Penguin, Cyblade, and No Signs of Life 
  • Icons: Augmented Reality 
  • Emotes: Galaxy Brain, I Didn’t Mean To!, Unimpressed, Nothing Personal, We Had A Plan!, Cheers!, Mwaha-… uh, Ho Ho Ho, Ya Did Good, and Sucker! 
  • Icon Border: Reality Disruptor 
  • Recalls: Reboot Program, Upgraded Download Speed, and Wintry Mix 
  • Loading Screen Borders: PROJECT: Akali, PROJECT: Jhin, PROJECT: Katarina, PROJECT: Vayne, and PROJECT: Fiora 
12162021_WRPatchNotesArticle_Goodies-2.jpg
Events

New Year’s Fluft

12162021_WRPatchNotesArticle_WRLOL_Patch26a_Newyearevent.jpg
The New Year’s Fluft event will begin on Dec. 24 at 6:01pm CT.

Project

12162021_WRPatchNotesArticle_LOLWR_Patch26a_PROJECTevent.jpg
The PROJECT event will begin on Dec. 28 at 6:01pm CT.

PROJECT Boost

12162021_WRPatchNotesArticle_WRLOL_Patch26a_Projectboostevent.jpg
PROJECT BOOST will begin on Jan. 4 at 6:01pm CT.

Champion Changes

Akshan

AKSHAN Image
  • Base Stats
    • Base attack: 58 to 52
  • Avengerang
    • Base damage: 5/35/65/95 to 5/30/55/80

Amumu

AMUMU Image
  • Base Stats
    • Base health: 570 to 650
    • Base armor: 30 to 35
  • Bandage Toss
    • Recharge Time: 17/16/15/14s to 14/13.5/13/12.5s
    • Base Damage: 60/95/130/165 to  70/105/140/175

Camille

CAMILLE Image
  • Base Stats
    • Health per level: 105 to 115
  • Adaptive Defenses
    • Cooldown: 10 to 18/16/14/12 seconds at levels 1/5/9/13

Fiora

FIORA Image
  • Ripsote
    • Cooldown: 13/12/11/10 to 18/16/14/12 seconds

Fizz

FIZZ Image
  • Chum The Waters
    • Cooldown: 80/65/50 to 90/75/60 seconds

Jarvan IV

JARVAN IV Image
  • Base Stats
    • Base AD: 64 to 58
  • Dragon Strike
    • Base damage: 90/150/210/270 to 80/140/200/260

Kai’Sa

KAI'SA Image
  • Icathian Rain
    • Bonus AD ratio: 35 to 40 percent
  • Supercharge
    • Bonus attack speed: 45/50/55/60 to 45/55/65/75 percent

Kayle

KAYLE Image
  • Base Stats
    • Base attack: 58 to 52
    • Attack speed per level: 270 to 220
    • Armor per level: 3.9 to 3.5
  • Divine Judgement
    • Base damage: 200/350/500 to 150/275/400

Lee Sin

LEE SIN Image
  • Base Stats
    • Base health regeneration: 9 per 5 to 10.5 per 5 seconds.
  • Dragon’s Rage
    • Base damage: 150/375/600 to 175/400/625

Olaf

OLAF Image
  • Base Stats
    • AD per level: 3.6 to 4.55
  • Undertow
    • Slow ratio: 20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40 percent

Renekton

RENEKTON Image
  • Base Stats
    • Attack damage growth: 5.5 to 4.55
  • Ruthless Predator
    • Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 to 13/12/11/10

Senna

SENNA Image
  • Absolution
    • Additional attack range per 20 soul: 25 to 15
  • Dawning Shadow
    • Shield Amount: three shield health per soul to four shield health per soul

Twisted Fate

TWISTED FATE Image
  • Base Stats
    • Health per level: 105 to 115
  • Pick a Card
    • Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5 to 7/6.5/6/5.5 seconds

Free-to-play Champion rotation

  • Dec. 16 to 22: Brand, Corki, Draven, Fiora, Jarvan IV, Kayle, Leona, Morgana, Orianna, and Rammus. 
  • Dec. 23 to 29: Akshan, Alistar, Amumu, Fizz, Galio, Miss Fortune, Nunu & Willump, Riven, Soraka, and Tryndamere.
  • Dec. 30 to Jan. 5: Akali, Caitlyn, Camille, Graves, Jhin, Lulu, Malphite, Rakan, Rengar, and Twisted Fate.
  • Jan. 6 to 15: Ezreal, Gragas, Kai’Sa, Katarina, Kha’Zix, Singed, Sona, Teemo, Thresh, and Yasuo.