Wild Rift patch 2.6a: Full notes and updates

A lot of champion changes have been implemented in this patch.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.6a is here.

The first sub-patch of 2.6 will introduce new skins, accessories, events, and a ton of balance changes. Here are complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s patch 2.6a.

The weather outside is frightful, but the fire is… being brought down in the form of fiery justice-infused swords from our latest addition to Wild Rift, Kayle. We’ve checked our lists and are bringing nerfs and updates. Here’s Patch 2.6a!



New

Skins

These will be released on Dec. 21 at 6:01pm CT.

Bad Santa Veigar

Santa Braum

Winter Wonder Lulu

These will be released on Dec. 28 at 6:01pm CT.

PROJECT: Akali

PROJECT: Fiora

PROJECT: Jhin

PROJECT: Katarina

PROJECT: Vayne (Legendary)

These will be released on Jan. 5 at 6:01pm CT.

Blood Moon Thresh

Dunkmaster Darius (Legendary)

Steel Legion Lux

Accessories

A lot of new accessories are coming. They will be released throughout the patch.

Baubles : Chilly Penguin, Cyblade, and No Signs of Life

: Chilly Penguin, Cyblade, and No Signs of Life Icons : Augmented Reality

: Augmented Reality Emotes : Galaxy Brain, I Didn’t Mean To!, Unimpressed, Nothing Personal, We Had A Plan!, Cheers!, Mwaha-… uh, Ho Ho Ho, Ya Did Good, and Sucker!

: Galaxy Brain, I Didn’t Mean To!, Unimpressed, Nothing Personal, We Had A Plan!, Cheers!, Mwaha-… uh, Ho Ho Ho, Ya Did Good, and Sucker! Icon Border : Reality Disruptor

: Reality Disruptor Recalls : Reboot Program, Upgraded Download Speed, and Wintry Mix

: Reboot Program, Upgraded Download Speed, and Wintry Mix Loading Screen Borders: PROJECT: Akali, PROJECT: Jhin, PROJECT: Katarina, PROJECT: Vayne, and PROJECT: Fiora

Events

New Year’s Fluft

The New Year’s Fluft event will begin on Dec. 24 at 6:01pm CT.

Project

The PROJECT event will begin on Dec. 28 at 6:01pm CT.

PROJECT Boost

PROJECT BOOST will begin on Jan. 4 at 6:01pm CT.

Champion Changes

Akshan

Base Stats Base attack: 58 to 52

Avengerang Base damage: 5/35/65/95 to 5/30/55/80



Amumu

Base Stats Base health: 570 to 650 Base armor: 30 to 35

Bandage Toss Recharge Time: 17/16/15/14s to 14/13.5/13/12.5s Base Damage: 60/95/130/165 to 70/105/140/175



Camille

Base Stats Health per level: 105 to 115

Adaptive Defenses Cooldown: 10 to 18/16/14/12 seconds at levels 1/5/9/13



Fiora

Ripsote Cooldown: 13/12/11/10 to 18/16/14/12 seconds



Fizz

Chum The Waters Cooldown: 80/65/50 to 90/75/60 seconds



Jarvan IV

Base Stats Base AD: 64 to 58

Dragon Strike Base damage: 90/150/210/270 to 80/140/200/260



Kai’Sa

Icathian Rain Bonus AD ratio: 35 to 40 percent

Supercharge Bonus attack speed: 45/50/55/60 to 45/55/65/75 percent



Kayle

Base Stats Base attack: 58 to 52 Attack speed per level: 270 to 220 Armor per level: 3.9 to 3.5

Divine Judgement Base damage: 200/350/500 to 150/275/400



Lee Sin

Base Stats Base health regeneration: 9 per 5 to 10.5 per 5 seconds.

Dragon’s Rage Base damage: 150/375/600 to 175/400/625



Olaf

Base Stats AD per level: 3.6 to 4.55

Undertow Slow ratio: 20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40 percent



Renekton

Base Stats Attack damage growth: 5.5 to 4.55

Ruthless Predator Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 to 13/12/11/10



Senna

Absolution Additional attack range per 20 soul: 25 to 15

Dawning Shadow Shield Amount: three shield health per soul to four shield health per soul



Twisted Fate

Base Stats Health per level: 105 to 115

Pick a Card Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5 to 7/6.5/6/5.5 seconds



