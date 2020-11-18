Wild Rift is opening its doors to players from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, CIS, Turkey, Oceania, Taiwan, and Vietnam in December

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s open beta is expanding next month, Riot Games revealed today.

Players from Oceania, Taiwan, and Vietnam will get early access to the mobile game on Dec. 8. And players who hail from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, CIS, and Turkey will finally get the chance to play Wild Rift on Dec. 10.

To coincide with the launch of the open beta in Europe, a new content patch including “several” new champions and skins, frequent “player-requested features,” balance adjustments, and bug fixes will also be rolling out worldwide. The full list of changes will be available on Dec. 8.

Riot is now setting its sights on launching the game in all regions, with the Americas expected to enter into the open beta sometime in early 2021.

Since launching in Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan, Wild Rift’s open beta has topped the charts in all local app marketplaces, including the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Riot hopes to continue the game’s success across the world in the months leading up to its official release. The mobile version of Wild Rift was initially intended to launch by the end of 2020 with the console release set for a later date. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the game has been delayed to the spring of 2021.

