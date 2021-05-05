Wild Rift is getting a World Championship at the end of this year

Riot Games is looking to expand into esports for League of Legends: Wild Rift in 2021. Riot has officially confirmed that the mobile title is getting a World Championship at the end of this year.

The announcement was made by Leo Faria, the global head of Wild Rift esports, during a Riot press event held today. Not much else is known about the event other than the fact that it’ll take place some time at the end of this year and will tie in with another announcement Riot revealed just before it.

Riot is also planning to host a series of different Wild Rift esports tournaments across the world in multiple regions, with some even happening as early as this June. These events and regional winners will all gain access to the World Championship later on, with more information about all of this expected to come at a later date. Most of the tournaments will kick off this summer, though, leading to the World Championships later in 2021.

Regional events aren’t anything new, though. Riot hosted a Southeast Asia event earlier this year to give fans a taste of what’s to come from Wild Rift esports in the future.

For now, all we can do is wait to hear more information from Riot on how this event will go down and how the qualification process will work.

