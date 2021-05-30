Who won Minecraft Championships (MCC) 14?

History was made at the start of season two.

Noxcrew proved that the five-month wait for more Minecraft Championships (MCC) action was worth it, putting on a great first event to kick off season two.

With some revamped maps, assets, and other content in the mix, the Aqua Axotols were able to come out on top with a dominant Dodgebolt performance to close out MCC 14.

Despite lagging behind the Blue Bats in the overall standings, HBomb94, Smajor1995, and their team cleaned up Sapnap’s squad 3-1 in the final event to take home the first coin of season two.

With the MCC 14 win, HBomb94 is now the winningest player in MCC history, becoming the first player to hold four titles, previously winning MCC 2, MCC 7, and MCC 9. Smajor1995 has also now won the event three separate times, while this was both Wisp and Solidarity’s first win.

Here are the final standings for the entire event, leading up to the Aqua Axotols’ 3-1 victory in Dodgebolt.

Blue Bats: 21,528 Coins Aqua Axolotls: 20,218 Coins Purple Pandas: 19,833 Coins Red Rabbits: 17,882 Coins Yellow Yaks: 17,504 Coins Pink Parrots: 15,566 Coins Green Guardians: 15,252 Coins Orange Ocelots: 15,093 Coins Cyan Creepers: 13,730 Coins Lime Llamas: 13,523 Coins

Noxcrew has not confirmed the dates for MCC 15 yet, but the second season is off to a strong start after its first event.