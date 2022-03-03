Where to find Rockruff in Pokémon Go

Alolan Pokémon are now appearing in Pokémon Go as the game introduces more generation seven species during the Season of Alola.

One such Pokémon appearing is the lovable Rock-type, Rockruff, along with its Midday and Midnight forms.

Rockruff is a fan-favorite Pokémon from Sun and Moon and players are already working to try and catch the Puppy Pokémon. However, Niantic has limited its appearance initially, making it much harder to obtain than several other Alolan Pokémon like Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio.

At the time of its addition during the Welcome to Alola event, Rockruff can only be found in 10km Eggs.

This decision was likely made to keep the popular Pokémon exclusive to a single encounter mechanic, which will prompt players who want to catch Rockruff and potentially train one up to use in the Go Battle League or high-level raids to play the game more in order to hatch Eggs.

You will need to hatch several Rockruff to get enough Candy to evolve the Pokémon. Both forms of Lycanrock currently available in the game require 50 Rockruff Candy to obtain, along with being evolved during either the day or night depending on which form you’d like.

Players do get a small bonus for their hard work, as Rockruff can be encountered as a Shiny from day one. This means each Rockruff hatched can have an alternate color, though the chances are still small.