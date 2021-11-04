When is Jinx from League of Legends releasing in Fortnite?

For the first time in League history, a champion is appearing in a non-Riot game.

Riot Games and Epic Games are teaming up to bring their two respective flagship titles, League of Legends and Fortnite, together in a crossover event. To celebrate the premiere of Riot’s animated series Arcane on Netflix, Jinx, the main character of the show, will be making an appearance in Fortnite.

The appearance of Jinx in Fortnite marks the first time that a League champion has ever appeared in a game developed by a company other than Riot. And while League fans will have to wait a few days to unpack the world of Arcane, Fortnite players will be able to celebrate the arrival of Jinx in the game sooner rather than later.

Here’s when Jinx is coming to Fortnite’s live servers.

When does Jinx release in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games/Riot Games

Jinx will be released in Fortnite later today, Nov. 4, at 7pm CT. Alongside the Arcane Jinx outfit in the Fortnite item shop, several other relevant thematic items will be available for purchase.

Fortnite players will be able to commemorate the release of Arcane with a Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, a “Jinxed” spray, Jinx’s Dream Monkey back bling, a new lobby track titled “Playground (Instrumental),” as well as two unique loading screens.

The release of Jinx in Fortnite is part of the RiotX Arcane event, a month-long event in Riot’s various titles and beyond. The first three episodes of Arcane will be available on Netflix starting this Saturday, Nov. 6, at 9pm CT. Riot will also be streaming the first episode of Arcane on Twitch, where in-game rewards will be available to claim through viewing the company’s stream.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.