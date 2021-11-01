Riot to broadcast Arcane premiere on Twitch, exclusive in-game drops available to all viewers

A preview of the show will also be available prior to the grand finals of the League World Championship.

Riot Games is teaming up with Twitch to present the premiere of its upcoming animated series, Arcane, the first program in Netflix’s history with the ability to be co-streamed via Twitch.

While Riot will be debuting the episode on Twitch itself, any fan, content creator, or influencer wishing to co-stream the first episode of Arcane has permission from Riot to do so.

Fans who watch the premiere of the show on Twitch will also be able to earn exclusive in-game rewards through Twitch drops. To earn drops, make sure your Riot account is linked to your Twitch account.

Tuning into the Arcane global premiere event will net fans of the show (and Riot’s various games) rewards that include an Arcane Hextech Crafting capsule in League of Legends, a Gizmos and Gadgets Little Legends Egg for Teamfight Tactics, a Jayce emote in Legends of Runeterra, a Fishbones gun buddy in VALORANT, and a Single Tear emote in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The day-long premiere event will begin with the grand final of the League World Championship at 7am CT on Nov. 6. Grammy Award-winning artists Imagine Dragons, alongside music industry titans such as PVRIS, Bea Miller, JID, and Denzel Curry, will take League players and fans on a journey through the world of Arcane. During the World Championship Show Open, players and artists alike will have the chance to explore the settings of Piltover and Zaun in a prelude to the grand final match of this year’s World Championship

Later in the day, at 7:30pm CT, Riot will present the premiere of Arcane on the company’s Twitch channel, as well as on Arcane.com. The premiere event for Arcane will be streamed globally from the Riot campus in Los Angeles, complete with a red carpet event for streamers and members of the media.

Image via Riot Games

Beyond the initial premiere for Arcane, fans of the show will be able to dive into the RiotX Arcane event hub throughout the course of the show’s initial run. The event hub will shift and evolve over the next few weeks, where players can complete missions to earn additional in-game rewards. Prime Gaming subscribers will also be able to earn in-game rewards throughout November by way of their subscription.

The grand finals of the League World Championship, featuring a sneak peek at Arcane, will take place on Nov. 6 at 7am CT. The Arcane global premiere will follow later in the day at 7:30pm CT.

