Fans now what WoW's new expansion will look like, but how long will we have to wait?

World of Warcraft has finally announced its next expansion Dragonflight. The new content will take players further into the Dragon Isles, adding now just new quests and raids to the game, but also a new class and new playable race.

Dragonflight will introduce to the game the first ranged class since launch, called the Evoker. This magic-wielding class will be available to play as the game’s new dragon-inspired race, the Dracthyr.

Along with these, there are plenty of new additions to WoW movement when it comes to flying. Now with a ton of new dragons, you’ll be able to fly through the art with momentum and gravity going faster than ever before. With all these new additions fans may be wondering, when will Dragonflgiht launch?

When does World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sadly there is no official release date for the expansion right now.

Fans should expect to see the game launch late this year or early in 2023 should no delays be enforced, but for now, the exact date for the expansion’s release is up in the air.

Those who want to try the expansion out for themselves can sign up to join its alpha and beta testing on the official World of Warcraft website. In the announcement video for the expansion, it was revealed that Alpha testing would take place soon so this will be the way for those eager fans to experience the game ASAP.

Once we have a release date for the expansion this article will be updated.