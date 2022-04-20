World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adds MMO’s first ranged class since 2004 launch

With the addition of the new Dracthyr race, the Evoker class is the first new ranged class to date.

World of Warcraft has today announced its upcoming expansion Dragonflight and with it the addition of a new class to the game. This is the first ranged class to join Blizzard’s long-running MMO since its early 2004 release.

The new class Evoker comes alongside a new race, the Dracthyr. Evokers are ranged WoW casters with a variety of unique magic abilities at their disposal.

Evokers will have the choice of two different specializations. For damage, you’ll want to choose Devastation, which utilizes red and blue magic. Some of the abilities shown off for the class include Pyre, which will cast a ball of magic from the Dracthyr’s mouth before landing and dealing damage capable of burning, and a blue magic beam that targets a single enemy.

If you’re planning to heal with the Evoker then you’ll want to choose Preservation, which takes advantage of green and bronze magic. These will offer both large-scale AOE heals and targetted heals to keep yourself and your allies alive in battle.

Previous to this new addition there were only six ranged classes in World of Warcraft, all of which have been available to play since its 2004 launch. These classes include the Hunter, Mage, Priest, Warlock, Balance Druid, and Elemental Shaman.

The new Evoker class has access to a variety of unique spells equipped with new animations and functions. If you’re interested in learning more about the Evoker or the Dracthyr race check out the preview currently available on the World of Warcraft YouTube channel below.