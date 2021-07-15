When does Pokémon Go Fest 2021 start?

There are two main times, with some bonuses on the calendar, too.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 marks the return of the biggest event for players around the world, bringing new content, bonuses, and other enticing reasons to get out, or stay in, and catch some Pokémon.

Go Fest itself will run on July 17 and 18, with players needing to purchase a $4.99 event ticket through the in-game shop to gain access to all of the event-exclusive content that will only be available to ticketed players. Certain content will also be available to players who don’t want to buy a ticket, however.

Just like with other Go Fests, Go Fest 2021 will be split into distinct portions, with day one focusing on catching Pokémon and completing a set of event-exclusive Special Research that focuses around Mythical Pokémon and music. Day two will be a raid-centric day, featuring almost every Legendary Pokémon that has already been available in Pokémon Go.

For players, Go Fest will run both days from 10am to 6pm local time. All of the event-exclusive content for each day will be available during that period before being removed, barring a few overarching bonuses that are also live for non-ticketed players.

Along with the normal Go Fest dates, Niantic is also bringing back the Ultra Unlock challenge. The Ultra Unlock bonus could result in up to three weeks of extra content and events for all players in Pokémon Go. These additional bonuses can only be achieved if players participating in Go Fest 2021 complete a specific amount of global challenges in the Global Challenge Arena.

This year, there will be a total of 24 global challenges laid out for all trainers to work together and complete in order to unlock those three additional weeks of content, witch will run between July 23 and Aug. 31.